Our final National Athletic Training Month Q&A speaks to Charla Bouranis, who was the Beverly High trainer for many years before pursuing a Ph.D. at Salem State University in the field
Name: Charla Bouranis
School: Salem State University (Program Assistant for The Master of Science in Athletic Training / Per diem ATC for SSU & MGB)
Number of years you’ve been an athletic trainer:16 years
Number of years you’ve been at your current school: 3 years
Where did you go to college and/or grad school?
Undergrad: Salem State University; Grad: Framingham State University; Post Grad: Northeastern University
What is your preferred/correct title (IE LAT ATC MATC etc)?
Ed.D, ATC (Doctorate, education/athletic trainer certified)
Why did you want to become an athletic trainer? I was fascinated with human movement and had a deep respect for athletes (as a person who is not very athletic). I also wanted to work with kids. I started as an art major in college but failed a pottery class … so I decided to switch my major to athletic training … and the rest is history. I feel in love with the field of athletic training and want to teach future athletic trainers!
Is there anything surprising or unexpected about working in high school sports? How great the kids are! They balance their academic loads with family responsibilities and even jobs sometimes and many work hard to do all of it well.
What’s been the biggest change in the AT world since your career began? The shift to a master’s degree has really increased the knowledge and experiences for new athletic trainers going into the field. They learn so much in two years its unbelievable the knowledge they have when entering the field.
What is the most satisfying or enjoyable or rewarding part of your job? Seeing a student athlete return to playing after overcoming a major injury.
What’s one thing you’ve learned about the field recently? Athletic trainers are part of the healthcare system, and they deserve the same respect and notability as other healthcare professionals.
What’s the most important thing in your equipment bag or the thing people might be surprised to learn needs to be in there? Your tools for equipment removal. While you don’t use these often they are so important for that one time you may need to use them.
What is your favorite sport or activity away from work?
I play a lot of golf in the summer!
What was the most memorable game or atmosphere you’ve worked in? What made it special?
There are too many memorable games to list! I loved every minute of my time working at Beverly High School- I worked with a wonderful group of coaches, student athletes and orthopedic doctors and the community was so supportive of the athletics programs. I have wonderful memories of working with many student athletes who worked so hard to recover from major injuries. This taught me lessons in perseverance and resiliency.
When a student athlete wants to wake up for a 7 a.m. rehab session for their ACL repair or they want to have a double session or rehab to get back sooner that’s what always motivated me to work harder for them. Now I get to share those experiences with athletic training students and hope that when they enter the field, they will enjoy what they do as much as I do.
What’s one thing you wish people knew about your job that they might not realize? We may not always appear like we are busy just standing on a sideline but its really not about what we may be doing at the moment its about what we may have to do when we are called upon.
There are so many aspects to athletic training that people don’t know about, like the emotional support we provide, the physical support and the knowledge we have to carry with us for that exact moment when the unexpected may happen.
If you could make one change to high school sports, what would you want to do?
Every school that has sports needs an athletic trainer.
What’s your favorite way to unwind after a game or practice at home?
Sometimes I go home and watch more sports, if one of the Boston teams is playing. Or spending time with my family and friends.
— As told to Matt Williams