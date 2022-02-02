WINTHROP — With her team now in control of its own destiny seeking its first Northeastern League title in eight years, Winthrop senior goalie Summer Tallent may have put herself in control of the league MVP race as well.
With a 35-save shutout Wednesday night at her home Larsen Rink, Tallent blanked Peabody, 1-0, to break a season-long tie atop the league standings. She had to be at her best in the third period, where she made 14 stops to snap the Tanners’ 20-game unbeaten streak in league play.
The unbeaten Vikings (9-0-1) were the first squad in 23 months to hold Peabody (9-3-1) scoreless for the full 45 minutes and the first to do so in league play since December 15, 2019.
“That was Summer’s 50th career win ... and what a way to get it,” said Viking coach Butch Martucci, whose club needed Tallent to be its best penalty killer since they were whistled for nine infractions and had to kill off eight Peabody power plays.
Somehow, Winthrop managed to finish off every single one of those advantages. The visitors had four power plays in the opening period that went for naught, including 48 seconds of 5-on-3 time. They had three more in the final stanza, with another 12 seconds of 5-on-3 time mixed in.
Junior Hannah Gromko parked herself at the top of the crease on those third period advantages and had a couple of tips in front that Tallent either gloved down or smothered.
“We just couldn’t break the seal,” said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach. “It’s frustrating to get that many power plays and not take advantage. At the same time, I thought we played pretty well. We’ve got a new bar for how well we can play coming out of this game.”
It was a credit to seasoned Winthrop veterans like Emma Holmes, Julia Holmes and Mia Martucci that they stayed composed in the face of a lot of Peabody pressure. The Vikings kept most every shot in front of them, blocked a ton and made sure Tallent could see just about every puck that sailed her way.
“They’ve been together since youth hockey, U-10’s,” Butch Martucci said. “That last timeout, they put their arms around each other and took a breath. That’s not scripted ... those kids feed off each other and they love each other.”
Talia Martucci netted the game’s only goal on a roofed backhand just 1:07 after the opening draw. Winthrop took three of four points from Peabody this winter and never trailed in either of the meetings.
“It was a really nice goal,” said Roach, who praised captain Audrey Buckley’s 21-save effort in net. “There was nothing Audrey could’ve done about that one and she made some great saves to keep it at one the rest of the way.”
Perhaps Peabody’s best pure scoring chance came in the second period. Freshman defenseman Chloe Gromko dangled inside the faceoff circle and fired a shot that was tipped by freshman Sarah Powers, but Tallent snagged it.
Junior center Jenna DiNapoli had a shorthanded breakaway stuffed by Tallent as well.
“We didn’t get enough pucks through to the net,” said Roach, “and we didn’t do the best job crashing for rebounds.”
The Tanners were missing three regulars due to illness in freshmen sisters Ava and Leah Buckley and Daniella White. That necessitated sliding winger Catie Kampersal back to defense and while she pinched up and created some offense several times, her presence on the wing was missed.
Freshman Alexa Pepper moved to center for Peabody and had a strong outing. Powers had a number of impressive dekes to create chances, but Winthrop did a nice job staying disciplined and knocking the puck away from her, too.
Even with 13 minor penalties in the game (Winthrop was 0-for-3 on the advantage), there were fewer penalties than the 15 assessed when these rivals met in December.
“Michelle and I always say no one wins when we play because we beat each other up so bad,” said Martucci. “There were some penalties you want to avoid, but a lot of them we can live with. If you let Sarah Powers go up the boards all alone, you’re probably going to be in trouble, so on some of those it is better to take the call and try to kill it off.”
Winthrop 1, Peabody 0
at Larsen Rink, Winthrop
Peabody 0 0 0 0
Winthrop 1 0 0 1
Scoring summary
First period: W, Talia Marticci (Julia Holmes), 1:07
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: P, Audrey Buckley, 21; W, Summer Tallent, 35.
Records: P 9-3-1; W, 9-0-1.