TANNER CITY THRILLER: Peabody West shades Peabody for District 16 title

LYNN — It would be hard to top this one for a thrilling championship game. Peabody West and Peabody played twice in the District 16 Williamsport Little League Tournament and both were very close 3-2 contests. After meeting in the winners' bracket final which was won by West, the two Tanner City teams squared off once again for the championship Saturday at Lynn's Wyoma Park.
Once again West came out on top, winning on a walk-off hit by No. 8 batter Gabe Casiano in the bottom of the sixth. Peabody starting pitcher Caleb Penn got the first out of that inning in the 2-2 tie game before reaching the 85 pitch count limit, and Liam Smith replaced him. Penn had allowed two runs on three hits, walked one (hit a batter), and struck out 11.
Brendan Kobierski greeted Smith with a single to center, and Ryan Skerry followed with a seeing-eye hit up the middle. Jackson Taylor was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Casiano lofted a fly ball that fell into short left field allowing Kobierski to race home with the winning run.
"What a game both ways," said West manager Mark Bettencourt, his team the undefeated District 16 champ. "The pitching was phenomenal. Jimmy DiCarlo did a great job for us, but got tired at the end. Mark (his son) came in to face the meat of their lineup and got us out of the inning. Caleb is a very good pitcher for them. We weren't hitting, and had to try to manufacture a run.
"This was a pressure packed game for Little League kids on both teams, and a greet day for the city of Peabody. The goal was to win the district, and now it's sectionals. Our guys were there two years ago as 10-year-olds so they know it gets tougher. I'm giving them a day off, and then we start getting ready."
West got on the board in the second inning when Kobierski was hit and later scored on a wild pitch, but the lead was short-lived as Peabody came right back to go ahead a 2-1 in the top of the third when Connor Quigley singled up the middle, Hayden Blais walked, and Penn received an intentional free pass to load the bases for Smith, who delivered an RBI single. Dylan Cunningham walked with the bases full to plate another run.
West knotted it up in the home half of the inning when DiCarlo reached on an error and scored on a hit by Bettencourt. Both teams had chances to break the tie, but couldn't push another run across until West ended it.
Peabody had threatened in the fourth when DiCarlo walked Owen Jordan and Quigley, but Bettencourt came in to get the next two batters to end the inning. Again in the fifth Penn reached on an error, but was picked off first base on a close play by catcher Aidan Horgan. Smith walked, but Bettencourt bore down to retire the final five in a row.
West squandered a golden opportunity in the fifth when DiCarlo doubled to the base of the fence in center with one down and went to third in a wild pitch, but Penn got the next two in order to get out of trouble.
"I knew it was going to be us and Peabody West in the finals because we're two very good teams," said Peabody manager Rick DeLoreto. "Caleb challenges everybody, and he did a great job. I wouldn't have expected anything else but a one-run game. It was so close, but they put three hits together at the end to win.
"I coached these kids as 10-year olds, and we were done after two games. Last year there was nothing (because of Covid), but they grew and worked hard. They're all great kids, and should be proud.."
DiCarlo was oustanding in the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, five walks , struck out eight. Bettencourt worked the last 2 2/3 frames of scoreless, hitless ball with three K's.
"We don't have home run hitters on this team, but we do have a lot of scrappy kids, solid defense, and pitchers that throw strikes," said Bettencourt. "They have a good baseball IQ running the bases. We'll enjoy this for a while, and then get read for Wednesday's game which I believe is against North Andover."
West players took the district banner and raced out to greet their fans in the outfield bleachers. It was a happy time as they posed for pictures. Both teams had reason to be proud of how hard they had battled all game.
Now 4-0 on the summer, Peabody West moves on to the Section 4 tournament next week at Beverly's Harry Ball Field. District champions Reading, North Andover, Danvers American and Peabody West will all play each other once and the top two teams will play a winner-take-all title game next Saturday.