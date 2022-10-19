PEABODY — As the season wears on Peabody’s volleyball team continues to improve and one of the goals is to host a Division 1 tourney game by finishing among the state’s top 16.
Even though all three sets were back and forth and hard fought, the Tanners took another step towards that goal by sweeping a quality Danvers team, 3-0, Wednesday afternoon. Ranked No. 15 in the latest D1 power rankings, Peabody improved to 13-3 (6-3 in NEC play).
The Falcons (6-9 but among the top 32 in D2) were very much in all three sets, but came up short, 25-19, 26-24, and 25-22.
Tanner coach Lisa Keene had to move a couple of people around with middle hitter Maddie Castro out with an injury.
“I switched Kayla Landry from the right side to the middle because Maddie was unavailable, and put Gabby Martinez on the right side. Both did an excellent job. We’re playing well now, and one of the biggest things is cleaning up some things we need to. One we’re working on is cutting down on service errors, and we only had three tonight. That could have been the difference,” Keene said.
The first set was tied four times before Peabody began to pull away on kills by Isabel and Lizzy Bettencourt while Lauryn Mendonca had a couple of big blocks. The Falcons came within four points late in the set on an ace by Emma Callahan, but Michaela Alperen answered with a kill and senior Isabel Bettencourt’s ace won it.
“It was close all the way, but this is a tough team to face at the end of the year,” said Danvers coach George Levasseur after his team dropped to 6-9 overall and 5-5 in the league. “It was a good match against one of the scrappiest teams we’ve faced all season. Peabody lacks height but makes up for it with a lot of speed and agility, especially defensively.”
Ava Newton had eight kills and 14 digs while sophomore Audrey Lapine chipped in with five digs, 17 assists, and three blocks. Maxine Lapine added five kills, three blocks, and 10 digs while junior Kaitlyn Cicerone had three kills and two blocks for the Falcons.
The second set was even closer, tied seven times. The visitors led before Peabody finished up strong. Captain Isabel Bettenocurt was the difference with five kills to dominate, and it ended with sister Abby’s ace.
It was back and forth in the third set with the Falcons clinging to a slim lead much of the way and tied for the last time at 13-13 before the home team began to pull ahead led by the Bettencourt sisters and Landry. The Falcons closed to within a point, 23-22 with Tristan Hanson serving, but Abby delivered a spike and served the next point to end it.
Among the Bettencourt siblings, Abby, a junior, had a game high 20 assists and four aces while senior Bo led her team with 11 kills, and freshman Lizzy contributed 16 service points, four aces, and four kills. Mendonca added dozen service points, three kills, three blocks, and three aces. Landry came through with three kills, Alperen a pair, and Martinez one along with two blocks in an all around team effort.
“Danvers gave us a battle in all three, and that was just what I anticipated,” said Keene. “I knew this would be a good, close game. We want to finish the regular season as strong as we can and get ready for the upcoming tourney.”
There were several long volleys, some outstanding digs, blocks, and strong net play by both teams. Defensive specialist Alperen said hard work is responsible for the Tanners getting so much better as the season went on.
“We’ve all been working hard, and playing 100 per cent better as a team,” said captain Alperen. “We’ve got our away games out of the way, and it’s all at home the rest of the way. We had a home tourney game last year and would love to get another one. That would be especially nice for the seniors.”
Peabody hosts Beverly on Thursday and finishes with three next week.
