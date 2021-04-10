BEVERLY — The identity that the Peabody High football team had lost in recent seasons now appears to be back.
With a vengeance.
The Tanners are physical up front and keep their legs churning for additional yardage after the first hit. Their conditioning is apparent as they stay fresh for all four quarters. They swarm to the football defensively, getting as many hats on the ball as possible. And there's a supportive, team-over-me mentality where players vocally support each other after each play and don't seem to care who gets into the end zone or makes a big defensive stop as long as he's wearing white-and-blue.
The fruits of their labors are now being seen in the standings, where Peabody is on a three-game winning streak thanks to Saturday's 17-10 victory over Beverly at Forti Field. It was their second win over the Panthers in nine tries since joining the Northeastern Conference a little over a decade ago.
"We'd kind of lost some of the mentally we always had in recent years, almost being afraid to out-tough a team," said head coach Mark Bettencourt, his team now 3-1 and two games over .500 since Week 9 of the 2015 season. "But this group of kids, they love it. They embrace it. We do heavy contact in practice because they love it so much."
"The one thing we do a lot of in practice this year is hit," said captain Kyle Maglione. "It's a different type of team; we like to hit. We might not be the biggest team, but we're a really physical team."
The Tanners allowed Beverly just 135 yards of total offense, a theme that's played itself out over the course of this season. After surrendering 20 points to Marblehead in the first half of its opener, Peabody has given up a grand total of 27 points over its last 14 quarters of play. That's a formula for winning football.
"We had a great defensive game plan from Coach Habs (i.e., Greg Haberland) and followed it to a T," said Drew Lucas, a lacrosse standout for the Tanners who decided to come back out for football as a senior and is making "a remarkable difference for us leadership-wise" according to his head coach.
Haberland said as much to the team postgame. "We've been mentally tough for all three of our wins. That didn't happen once (in 2019)," he told them.
Amazingly, Peabody has now defeated both Beverly and Danvers in the same football season for the first time in — hold onto your leather helmets, folks — 88 years. Yes, it last happened in 1933.
Beverly was without two-way standout Jordan Irvine, which hurt in the running game and the secondary. So did in-game injuries to players like starting quarterback Danny Morency and his top wideout, Owen Keve.
Still, the Panthers couldn't step up and stop Peabody defensively when it was required in the second half.
"It was a great football game where they cashed in when they had their chances," head coach Andrew Morency said of Peabody. "Our game plan worked for a while, but you saw key moments later in the game and they wore us down a bit."
Beverly scored on its first series via a 22-yard field goal from Joey Loreti. The next six times they got the football, however, resulted in zero points.
The Tanners knotted things up 20 seconds before intermission when, thanks in large part to a 32-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Shea Lynch to Jonathan Teixeira, Joe Swanton boomed a 37-yard field goal between the uprights.
Using that momentum, the Tanners went 84 yards in just five plays to take a 10-3 lead in the third quarter. Lynch rolled to his right and hit Brandon Pszenny (4 grabs, game-high 71 yards) with a jump pass along the right sidelines that went for 41 yards. Three plays later, Lynch found Lucas up the sideline for the go-ahead score.
Lynch was 5-for-5 for 90 yards over the final two quarters, finishing 11-of-23 on the day for 165 yards and a score.
Following a three-and-out by the hosts, Peabody needed just six plays to find the end zone again, this one coming early in the fourth. Maglione, who began the drive with a piston-churning 18-yard run, finished it off with a toss right from four yards out.
That seemed to wake the Orange-and-Black up, who mounted its best drive of the afternoon by going 73 yards in eight plays. With senior backup quarterback Anthony Pasquarosa at the helm, he found Keve open for 18 yards and Zach Sparkman for 10 before Jaichaun Jones used his speed to break to the outside and breeze down the left sidelines for an 18-yard score.
"I did like that we responded and scored after they went up two (touchdowns), and even after we didn't get the onsides kick attempt, we did get the ball back with a chance to tie it up," Morency said.
While Peabody couldn't salt the game away on its next possession, they did leave the Panthers with just 66 second to go 80 yards for a possible tying score. That didn't happen thanks to a monster sack from Maglione on 4th-and-1, in which he shot the gap and took down Pasquarosa with authority.
Jared Mitchell had another terrific day defensively for Beverly with a pair of sacks, with Jones also coming up from the secondary to drop Lynch in the backfield. Linebacker Rob Lyons also had a strong performance.
Peabody got excellent showings from players such as outside backer Nick Vecchio ("he's got a nonstop motor" said Lucas) and two-way Springfield-bound lineman Jared Nigro.
After being forced to miss their opener against Winthrop in Week 1 because of COVID-19 protocols, Bettencourt felt his team developed a new appreciation for the sport.
"Seven days sitting at home, where they couldn't be there for each other, the coaches or even be at the field, made them fall in love with football again," said Bettencourt. "When they came back, they were excited. Things have definitely turned for us since then."
Peabody 17, Beverly 10
at Forti Field, Beverly
Peabody (3-1) 0 3 7 7 — 17
Beverly (2-3) 3 0 0 7 — 10
B-Joey Loreti 22 field goal
P-Joe Swanton 37 field goal
P-Drew Lucas 27 pass from Shea Lynch (Swanton kick)
P-Kyle Maglione 4 run (Swanton kick)
B-Jaichaun Jones 18 run (Loreti kick)
INDVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Peabody — Kyle Maglione 10-60, Cam Cuzzi 6-20, Nick Vecchio 3-5, Drew Lucas 2-3, Shea Lynch 7-(-6); Beverly — Jaichaun Jones 7-50, Joey Loreti 15-33, Grant Eastin 4-13, Danny Morency 2-1, Zack Sparkman 1-(-3), Anthony Pasquarosa 2-(-5).
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 11-23-165-1-0; Beverly — Morency 2-8-11-0-0, Pasquarosa 3-7-35-0-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Brandon Pszenny 4-71, Jonathan Teixeira 2-36, Eli Batista 2-34, Lucas 1-27, Vecchio 2-(-3); Beverly — Owen Keve 1-18, Sparkman 2-17, Andre Sullivan 1-6, Ryan Martell 1-5.