PEABODY — It’s not often that the leadoff hitter reaches against Peabody’s ace softball pitcher Abby Bettencourt.
So when Masconomet sophomore Charlette Leiss led off the game with a single to left field and with one down Amber Goudreau reached on a dropped fly ball, the unusual start gave the visitors hope.
Bettencourt, who recently collected her 400th career strikeout, punched out the next two batters to end the threat and Peabody went on to post an 8-0 shutout of the visiting Chieftains.
After those two big K’s Bettencourt staked herself to a lead in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot over the fence in center. Her final line in the circle was a 2-hitter with one walk and 16 strikeouts.
The Tanners (12-1) took a 3-0 lead in the first, added four more in the second, and one in the third off Goudreau, who got stronger as the game went on.
“Abby did it all,” said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. “She pitched a great game. What more can you say when she struck out 16 and also got what turned out to be the game winning hit.”
Bettencourt struck out 10 of the first 14 batters she faced, cruising through the second, third, and fourth innings with 11 straight outs before freshman Aimee Quimby singled to open the fifth. The junior helped herself by fielding her position well and handling anything hit back to the mound.
“She’s amazing,” said Masco coach Joe Ciccarello after his team fell to 8-8. “I wanted my girls to go up there swinging, and they did. I’m proud of the way we fought all the way. The work ethic and morale was great.”
Palmieri began substituting in the fourth inning and brought in more bench players in the fifth. The Tanners had eight hits off Goudreau, who struck out six, but walks and errors hurt, especially in the second inning.
Alanna Sweeney and Abby Bettencourt walked to set the stage for Logan Lomasney, who ripped a single to right for her second hit of the game to score Sweeney.
Seniors Isabel Bettencourt and Penny Spack walked for force in a run, and freshman Lizzy Bettencourt followed with a two run shot.
The final run came in the third on an RBI single by Isabel Bettencourt to score sister Abby, who had walked.
Goudreau scattered two singles the rest of the way while striking out five.
Once again the top of the order did the bulk of damage for Peabody with Abby Bettencourt with two hits and on base all four times. Lomasney had a pair of hits and drove in two runs while Isabel Bettencourt, Spack, Lizzy Bettencourt, and Lauren Malcolm all hit safely.
Defensively Masco made two nifty plays. The first was by shortstop Sam Serio, who stabbed a wicked liner off the bat of Isabel Bettencourt in the first inning and the other was a nice running catch by centerfielder Natalie Nolan in the third to rob Lomasney of a base hit.
“We had some backups in there and they did a nice job,” said Ciccarello. “Our first baseman Mia Theberge rolled her ankle, but we hope to get her back soon. We want to be playing our best ball until the end of the season and go into the tournament on a high note. Ella Holden did a good job catching, and I was happy to see the girls all support and get behind her. She’s a junior and was ready when the opportunity came. Fortunately, we’ve got a couple of weeks with two games each instead of the heavy schedule of three a week we had earlier. That gives everybody a little chance to rest before the tournament.”
