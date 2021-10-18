BEVERLY -- Two strong tourney-bound volleyball teams battled it out at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House Monday night, with visiting Peabody coming out on top, 3-0.
The Tanners are 11-4 and sit in first place in the Dunn Division of the Northeastern Conference, while the Panthers dropped to 10-4 overall with the loss.
"You can learn a lot of big games like this," said Beverly head coach Ashley Chalifour. "We had a huge win against Marblehead (recently), coming back to take it in five, but had trouble with Peabody. We handed a lot of points away, and that came back to really hurt in the second and third sets. It comes down to a bunch of little things that we need to improve on."
The first set was back and forth with long vollleys. It was tied nine times, including the last time at 16-16 before the Tanners pulled away. Outside hitter Nikki Erricola scored a point for Beverly to close the gap to 20-19, but Peabody took the last four points behind the strong serving of senior captain Sarah Broughton, who finished with three ace and six kills.
"We didn't bring the energy we've had the last few games, and it showed in that first set," said Peabody head coach Lisa Keene. "After a time out midway through, we picked it up and became more energized in the next two sets. We have to play with a lot of energy, and fortunately we found it."
It was a total team effort by the visitors, with several different girls contributing at key points in each set.
Sophomore setter Abby Bettencourt had 18 assists, hitting the ball high enough for her sister, Isabel, and others to slam home an unreturnable ball. Bo Bettencourt finished with a dozen kills while Ally Flewelling had four and Lauryn Mendonca three. Krissy Cardello led the team in digs with 12.
"Once we started practicing at the start of the season, I knew we were going to be a good team," said Broughton. "What's so nice is that everybody on the team contributes; even the girls on the bench stay focused on the game. We all work together."
The second set was tied four times in the early going before the Tanners began to pull away. Libero Caroline Ploszay had a kill for the Panthers to pull her team within a point (9-8), but that was as close as they would come in a 25-16 setback. Natalie Reynolds had two aces and Mya Perron delivered a pair of kills in the late going.
Ploszay finished with 12 digs while Reynolds added 10 kills and two blocks. Perron had a strong all around game with seven kills and three digs for the Panthers, who are 10-2 in the conference with losses to Masconomet and Peabody.
It was all Peabody in the third set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead behind strong serves by Broughton and later Michaela Alperen, who had five service points to close out the set.
"We have a lot of big games left that we want to win," said Chalifour. "The more we do, the better we'll rank for postseason play.
"Peabody is a very good team, and the Bettencourt sisters are both strong players."