PEABODY — With four shutouts in eight games, Peabody sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti is putting up some of the best goal against statistics in the state. She'd be the first to tell you that the suffocating Tanner defense is far from a one woman show.
The PLNR co-op squad is limiting opponents to a mere 16 shots a game. Their team commitment to puck possession and protecting the net was on display again on Saturday in a 3-0 triumph over Marblehead at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
It was a reasonably close contest with the Tanners (now 6-2) holding a two goal lead most of the way. The hosts controlled the pace, limited Marblehead (1-6) to eight shots on goal and came away with their third straight win.
"We're doing a great job of limiting those quality scoring chances," said head coach Michelle Roach, who relies on captain Penny Spack with sophomores Leah Buckley, Chloe Gromko and Danielle White plus freshman Mikaela O'Driscoll on the blue line.
"Coming into the season we had a lot of youth on defense. The fourth and fifth spots were wide open. They've stepped up and played like veterans ... they're playing with a purpose and intention out there."
Marblehead dropped its fifth straight but played one of its best structural games of the season. The Lady Headers limited a dangerous Peabody attack and got a standout effort in net from eighth grader Liv Doucette (34 saves). Offensively, Ava Vautour generated some good looks and 7th grader Melanie Earl stood out with by relentlessly moving her feet.
"We haven't been getting a lot of opportunities lately," Marblehead coach Brittany Smith said, "and that means we really have to emphasize the ones we do get. We need to do a better job creating those chances but also taking advantage when we do have them."
That's what Peabody's Ava Buckley, a sophomore center, did in the first period when she roofed an unassisted wrister over Doucette's glove for a 1-0 lead. It was Buckley's third goal in the last four games and proved to be all the offense Peabody needed.
"Ava's playing with a lot of confidence right now and I love the way she's shooting the puck," said Roach.
Junior Catie Kampersal doubled the lead when she finished off a 2-on-1 feed from senior captain Jenna DiNapoli late in the first. It stayed 2-0 until there were only 30 seconds left in the third ... at that point senior captain Hannah Gromko broke in off a feed from younger sister Chloe to make it 3-0 (Kampersal earned the second assist on the play for a multi-point night).
The Tanners skated four lines most of the night. Shirley Whitmore, another sophomore, put in an outstanding effort. The line of captain Ella Chase, sophomore Mia Lava and freshman Abby McInerney earned the start and delivered hustle and momentum.
"We were pretty flat last game against Newburyport and that line gave us energy. We sky rocketed when they got in there," Roach said. "This was a tight game and I thought Marblehead played well. Britt does a great job with them."
Captain Hannah Tsouvalas broke up a couple of potential Peabody scoring bids and Marblehead did a good job making the Tanners shoot from distance rather than dangerous areas.
"It was probably our best game in terms of a full 45 minute effort," said Smith. "We had a team dinner and some team bonding on Friday night and I think that showed. With every game we're playing more together as a team and continuing to improve."
Peabody 3, Marblehead 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Marblehead;0;0;0;0
Peabody;2;0;1;3
Scoring Summary
First period: P, Ava Buckley (un), 5:28; P, Catie Kampersal (Jenna DiNapoli, Leah Buckley), 13:06.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: P, Hannah Gromko (Chloe Gromko, Kampersal), 14:30.
Saves: M, Liv Doucette 34; P, Alyse Mutti 8.
Records: M, 1-6-0; P, 6-2-0.