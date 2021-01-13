PEABODY — With some big scorers to graduation, Peabody girls hockey coach Michelle Roach knew she'd need some new faces to fill up the scoresheet in 2021. Just two games into the new season, the Tanner coach's wish has been granted.
Freshmen Catie Kampersal and Caroline Burton both netted their first varsity goals and sophomore Penelope Spack buried her first two of the season to highlight a host of new goal scorers in Peabody's 7-1 win over Marblehead Wednesday afternoon at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Burton's goal was the game-winner, breaking a 1-1 tie in the first period when she crashed the net and potted Jenna DiNapoli's rebound as Peabody moved to 2-0.
"She was a standout, for sure," Roach said of Burton. "She's really coming into her own and there's a lot of potential there. To see a lot of different kids on the scoresheet this early in the year is a great sign for us."
The season opener for Marblehead (0-1) slipped away in the third period. Goalie Lily Francoeur (25 saves) kept the Lady Headers in it through two periods and there were times when the score was 3-1 in the second that Marblehead carried play. A finished rebound here or a crisper 2-on-1 chance there and it's a different showing.
"I thought it was closer than the score," said Marblehead's Brittany Smith after her first varsity game as head coach. "The girls worked hard and we had some chances there in the second period. We're going to keep working and improving."
The Tanners put the game away with a flurry of goals to open the third period. DiNapoli, a shifty sophomore center, scored tipped Chloe Shapleigh's shot home and finished the game with three points. Spack rifled a wicked snapshot by the goalie on a breakaway just 45 seconds later and pinching defenseman Catherine Sweeney ricocheted one home from below the red line only 100 seconds after that; in the short order it was 6-1.
"We were firing on all cylinders to start the third," said Roach. "It was important to start that period strong and you have to give Marblehead credit for the way they defended in the second. They did a good job preventing us from getting shots and we were able to regroup and get pucks through."
Senior Paige Thibedeau had a pair of assists for Peabody, which rolled three lines and got quality play from Avery Bird, Ella Chase and Chloe Considine. Golaie Audrey Buckley collected 11 saves in the victory.
Senior Elise Staunton also earned her first point of the year when she made a crisp outlet pass to captain Jen Flynn, who went the distance and finished her first of year with only 15 seconds to go.
The Lady Headers saw freshman Hannah Tsouvalas play well while Abigail Amigo, an eighth grader, scored her first career goal in the opening frame. Amigo crashed the net and finished a pass from Amy Vytopilova to make it a 1-1 game at 4:18 of the opening frame.
"We had things that we can build on," said Smith, whose team looks for its first win Saturday on the road at Medford.
Peabody 7, Marblehead 1
at McVann O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Marblehead 1 0 0 1
Peabody 3 0 4 7
Scoring summary
First period: P, Penelope Spack (Jenna DiNapoli), 3:50; M, Abigail Amigo (Amy Vytopilova), 4:18; P, Caroline Burton (DiNapoli, Paige Thibedeau), 7:13; P, Catie Kampersal (un), 12:15.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: P, DiNapoli (Chloe Shapleigh, Thibedeau), 1:15; P, Spack (un), 2:09; P, Catherine Sweeney (un), 3:56; P, Jen Flynn (Elise Staunton), 14:45.
Saves: M, Lily Francoeur 25; P, Audrey Buckley 11.
Records: M, 0-1-0; P, 2-0-0.