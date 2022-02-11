MARBLEHEAD — Coming into the game at Marblehead the Peabody girls had a perfect record in NEC play. The Magicians gave the visitors trouble in the first quarter before they began to pull away en route to their 11th straight league win, 47-24 to keep the slate perfect.
There is one league game remaining, a makeup in Danvers next Friday night before Marblehead and Peabody meet again in the Larry McIntire Tournament.
The Magicians, now 9-6, took an early lead on a trey by Katie Pyne, 7-6 late in the opening quarter, but it took Peabody no time at all to regain the lead when Logan Lomasney (eight points) had two buckets in the paint for an 8-7 lead after the first eight minutes.
"I'm really happy with the way we played in the first half," said Marblehead coach Paul Moran. "Peabody just wore us down in the last two quarters. That's such a strong program, the best in the league. They're outstanding."
It was the run and gun fast paced offense that tired Marblehead out even though Moran substituted freely in groups of four or five at a time.
The home team held a brief lead at the start of the second quarter before Peabody went on an 8-0 run and closed out the half by reeling off six unanswered points led by Abby Bettencourt (five points), and two in a row by Taylor Bettencourt, who led all scorers with 12 points. At halftime Peabody was ahead by 11.
"We played sloppy basketball in the first half and struggled with their height and zone defense," said Tanner coach Stan McKeen, his team now 15-2 overall. "(Catherine) Comstock is a tough body underneath. Hats off to Marblehead. Paul runs a nice program."
"They're athletic, and it took us a while to get going," added Peabody assistant coach Joy Wallace.
Lauryn Mendonca was outstanding for the Tanners on both ends of the court with nine points and eight rebounds. Lomasney also grabbed eight off the glass while Emma Bloom and Abby B. both had six. Abby was also a big factor in getting the transition offense going with five steals.
Peabody's best quarter was the third, outscoring the Magicians, 18-3. Once again the difference was two big runs, the first 11-1 and later taking full advantage of the fast break to score nine unanswered points and put the game away. McKeen went to his bench early and got everybody into the game.
"Mendonca played really well at both ends of the court," said McKeen. "Taylor (Bettencourt) ran point and helped with her scoring. We've got a week long layoff now before the McIntire and then the (state) tournament."
Moran praised his five senior captains, and said his team has a short time to get ready for a big game at Winthrop (today at 1 p.m.).
Peabody 47, Marblehead 24
at Marblehead Field House
PEABODY: Baetzel 1-2-4, Houvardas 0-0-0, Terrazzano 0-0-0, Mendonca 4-1-9, Lomasney 4-0-8, T. Bettencourt 6-0-12, Bloom 2-0-4, Abby Bettencourt 2-0-5, Ally Bettencourt 0-0-0, I. Bettencourt 2-1-5, Martinello 0-0-0, Richards 0-0-0. Totals: 21-4-47.
MARBLEHEAD: Candelaria 0-1-1, Dormer 1-0-3, Pyne 1-0-3, Monaco 0-0-0, McGowan 0-0-0, Cianchi 0-2-2, Kramer 0-0-0, Cronin 3-0-6, Ferrante 1-1-3, Rubino 1-0-2, Burns 1-0-2, Comstock 2-0-4, Haley 0-0-0, Staffiani 0-0-0, Donovan 0-0-0. Totals: 9-4-24.
Halftime: Peabody 22-11
3-Pointers: P - Abby Bettencourt, M-Dormer, Pyne
Records: Peabody-15-2, Marblehead 9-6