PEABODY — It was a long holiday break between games and it took a while for Peabody’s girls basketball team to get going in the 50-24 win over a tough Swampscott team on Tuesday night.
The unbeaten Tanners shot out to a 10-2 lead in the early going, but the Big Blue answered back with a 7-0 run of their own to close the gap to 10-9 after the first eight minutes.
It was tenacious, in your face defense that got Swampscott back in the game, but Peabody had a 13-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a nine point lead at the half, 23-14, and never looked back while extending its 23-month conference winning steak to 19 games.
Freshman Sophia Coburn came off the bench to score 10 of her 12 points in that frame after Big Blue freshman Sam Ward buried a three-point shot, and Victoria Quagrello made two from the foul line. The Tanners then went on a 13-0 run to open up the big lead.
“The layoff showed, and we were missing layups early in the game,” said Tanner coach Stan McKeen, his team now 4-0. “Coburn did a great job, and our defense made a big difference. We had a conversation during a time out about making better passes and rebounding better. Swampscott was taking outside shoots in the first half and struggled to make them.
“In our first three games we scored a lot of points, but didn’t box out well. Tonight we did a much better job, and caused turnovers in the second quarter which opened up the game.”
Peabody had a balanced scoring attack led by junior Abby Bettencourt with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Senior Taylor Bettencourt ran the offense and had four assists and three steals while Logan Lomasney was in double figures with 10 points. Ward led Swampscott with 10 points.
The Tanners alternated between man-to-man and two-three zone defenses and pressed at times. Their quickness bothered the visitors, who fought hard all the way. A basket by Quagrello late in the third quarter cut the deficit to 14 points, but Abby Bettencourt hit a shot from down town before the buzzer. Both teams emptied their benches in the final eight minutes.
“All season long I’ve been preaching defense, and we came out with a lot of heart in this game. For the first time I felt we played good defense all the way,” said Big Blue coach Katelyn Leonard, her team 2-3. “Lilian Gosselin (six points) was tough in the paint, and Quagrello had the tough task of guarding Logan Lomasney, who is one of the best if not the very best player in the league. She did a really good job. If we keep playing like we did tonight we’ll win some games.”
Peabody 50, Swampscott 24
at Veterans Memorial Field House, Peabody
SWAMPSCOTT: Gosselin 3-0-6, Ford 1-0-2, Raymond 0-0-0, Quagrello 1-2-4, Farnum 1-0-2, Labrador 0-0-0, Ross-Everett 0-0-0, LoGuidice 0-0-0, Bottari 0-0-0, Ward 4-0-10, Fitzpatrick 0-0-0. Totals: 10-2-24
PEABODY: Mendonca 0-1-1, Lomasney 4-2-10, T. Bettencourt 3-0-6, Abby Bettencourt 5-1-13, Coburn 4-4-12, Steed 1-0-3, Davis 0-0-0, Ally Bettencourt 0-0-0, I. Bettencourt 1-0-3, L. Bettencourt 1-0-2 Totals: 19-8-50
Halftime: Peabody, 23-14
3-Pointers: S — Ward (2); P — Abby Bettencourt (2), I. Bettencourt, Steed
Records: S — 2-3; P — 4-0
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN