PEABODY — Just a few days ago, the Peabody High volleyball team took the first two sets of its season opener only to see the match slip away.
Tuesday night in their home opener, however, the Tanners finished the job. Visiting Marblehead made a push in the third set but Peabody rallied to close out a 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 sweep for its first victory of the "Fall 2" season.
"It was a great, great match. I came away very impressed with my girls," said Tanner coach Lisa Keene, now in her 17th season guiding the program.
While opening night resulted in a 3-2 setback against Chelmsford, the young team learned some key lessons and put them to use this time out.
"It was a complete turnaround from the game against Chelmsford ... the passing was really good and our serving strength was so much better."
Junior Sarah Broughton was one of Peabody's top servers, totaling 11 points off her serves. Sophomore Isabel Bettencourt served for 10 points and the hosts seemed to build momentum anytime either of them started off the action.
The match swung decisively in Peabody's favor in the second set. After a back-and-forth opening set that was tied several times, including at 21-21, the Tanners rattled off four straight behind a kill from freshman Abby Bettencourt and three straight service points from Kristina Cardello with a set ending kill from Allison Flewelling.
That momentum carried over to the second with the Tanners leaping out to an 8-1 lead. The Magicians tried to battle back with a mini-run after trailing 14-5, but Peabody closed out a 25-12 set win to take command of the bout.
The third set looked more like the first with the visiting Magicians (1-1) stringing together some good passing and timely blocks. Setter Julia Potvin finished with eight assists for Marblehead while Keria Sweetnam and Lilah Thompson had four kills each and Marblehead seemed to have the Tanners on the ropes a couple of times, getting within three at 15-12 in the middle of the frame and drawing close again at 19-17.
After siding out, the Tanners got behind the serving of Flewelling to rattle off the final five points and close out the victory.
"We figured it would be a battle. Marblehead always has a good team," said Keene. "It was and to see this much improvement this early in the season is awesome."
Abby Bettencourt with 10 digs and 10 service points and Flewelling, a sophomore, totaled four kills. The Tanners got some strong play from senior captain Sophia Hollingshe at the net front as well as fellow captain Samantha Silva and senior Maggie Brennan.