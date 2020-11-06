Tanners get back to winning ways on field after two-week layoff

SAUGUS — Due to Saugus' status as a high risk COVID-19 area, the town's high school boys soccer team had yet to play a competitive game until Friday afternoon.
Their opening day opponent, Peabody, was back on the field for the first time in two weeks after they too dealt with a COVID-19 related issue. Needless to say, there was a bit of rust to be shaken off on both sides, but that didn't stop the Tanners from getting back to their winning ways.
Playing on the all-grass field at Anna Parker Playground — a surprisingly lush and green field at that — Peabody secured a 2-0 shutout triumph to improve to 3-1 on the season.
"I'm pleased," said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. "We had more opportunities and obviously (Saugus) hasn't played a game yet, they've just practiced. But give them credit; they played well defensively and their goalie made a couple of good saves in the first half which prevented us from scoring. So overall we'll take it. A win's a win."
Largely in part to a significant advantage in the possession game, Peabody was able to get the ball into scoring position numerous times in the opening half. Saugus rarely got the ball past midfield but was able to stop most Tanners' chances to stay within striking distance.
It wasn't until the second quarter when the visitors finally got on the board, as Bruno Correia — whom McKeen singled out for his strong play following the win — found the back of the net off a feed from Ramone Falcao.
"I thought Bruno, Kyle Labao (defense), Bjron Shurdha (senior captain and midfielder), and Michael Balke (defender) all played really well," said McKeen.
With his team clinging to a 1-0 lead at the break, the North Shore's leading scorer Kyle Joyce picked up right where he left off and punched one home in the third quarter off a feed from Victor Maciel for some added cushion. It was Joyce's 11th marker in just four games this fall.
Saugus was able to generate numerous opportunities down the stretch, but Peabody did a great job thwarting those chances, with keeper Joey Swanton making some clutch plays and stops in net. Even when Saugus wasn't threatening late in action, the ball was regularly in the attacking zone. But Peabody did a tremendous job keeping the ball at their feet, moving it around and simply playing keep away to run out the clock.
"Sometimes as individuals we try to do too much with the ball," admitted McKeen. "One against two, one against three, instead of passing it. But I thought the last five minutes of the game was the best soccer we've played. We moved the ball extremely well."
Barring anymore unexpected coronavirus issues at Peabody or within the soccer program, McKeen and his group will be back out there next week with four scheduled games remaining on the year. The Tanners only loss of the season came to Northeastern Conference newcomer Masconomet, but other than that, they've been terrific.