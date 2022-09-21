DANVERS — This season there are three Bettencourt sisters on the Peabody High volleyball team along with a large group of seniors. They all contributed to the 3-1 win over Danvers Wednesday afternoon, in which the Tanners shot out to a 2-0 lead and closed out their first Northeastern Conference in the fourth.
Senior captain Isabel Bettencourt, junior Abby, and freshman Lizzy worked so well together for the Tanners (3-2). Setter Abby was the playmaker for her sisters, who provided the kill shots. All three girls collected service points and together on the court they are a force to be reckoned with.
“We started too late,” said Falcons coach George Levasseur. “Falling behind early was costly. We made some adjustments that worked in the third set, but then struggled in the fourth. Defensively Peabody is so scrappy, they go after everything, and what can you say about the Bettencourt trio. All three girls are such strong players.”
Isabel Bettencourt had 15 kills and a pair of aces, Abby chipped in with 15 kills and 21 assists while Lizzy had eight kills and kept a lot of balls alive.. Senior captains Lauryn Mendonca and Michaela Alperen each had three aces while Bella Turco had a pair.
“You can never count Danvers out because they have great coaching and great leadership,” said Tanner coach Lisa Keene. “I have a lot of respect for that program, and this year our league is very strong. On any given day missing a player out sick can be the difference between winning or losing. We were without Lauryn for a couple of days due to illness, and really missed her.”
Peabody broke open a close first set with a big run behind the serving of Alperen, who finished with 16 service points.. It was tied at 5-5 when Alperen began serving, and by the time Mia Gongas delivered a kill for the Falcons, Peabody had pulled ahead, 13-5. Isabel Bettencourt had two big kills and Abby one during that stretch.
The Falcons rallied, but Peabody finished strong behind the serving of Turco and kills by Abby and Bo Bettencourt, along with the winning kill by Kayla Landry to take the set 25-13. They came out on top in the second set, 25-17 after leading most of the way. Bo put it away with strong serves at the end, and Abby had a key kill to put her team ahead, 2-0.
“It was really important to get out to a quick start and take the first two sets,” said Mendonca. “They came back, but we put it all together in the fourth set. We have a lot of people back (defending NEC champs) and have been playing together for a while. It’s important we all work together because the competition is very good this season.”
The Falcons (2-5) were coming off a big win over Beverly, and took control of the third set with an eight point run to pull ahead and never trailed the rest of the way. Emma Callahan had an ace and five service points, DiPaolo, Jaime Walsh, and sophomore Audrey Lapine all picked up service points. DiPaolo, who is also a sophomore, had nine digs and no service errors. Jessica Walsh and Ava Newton both had seven kills (Newton also had seven digs), and Lapine had 16 assists and nine digs.
DiPaolo was serving when the Falcons secured the win on a kill by Newton. The home team couldn’t carry over the momentum to the next set. They hung in there early, and it was tied three times the last at 10-10 before Peabody pulled ahead led by Isabel B’s serving and some big kills by her youngest sister Lizzy to win, 25-16.
“This was a good win for us,” said Keene. “We had a lot of contributions. Allie Flewelling had 25 digs while Mendonca, Maddie Casstro, and Landry all were solid at the net. We’ll be home on Friday against North Andover (5:30 p.m.).”
The Falcons will try to bounce back Friday against Andover.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN