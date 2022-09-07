PEABODY — Minutes into Wednesday's season opening boys soccer tilt between NEC rivals Peabody and Danvers, the visiting Falcons struck gold on a free kick to seize the early lead.
From there, however, it was all Peabody.
The Tanners displayed poise with the ball and skilled footwork across the field, maintaining possession at a high rate while generating numerous scoring opportunities in the attacking third. The result was a 5-1 drubbing by the hosts, who outplayed their conference counterparts for the majority of the contest.
Even so, veteran Peabody head coach Stan McKeen had his gripes.
"We didn't play very well for the first five or 10 minutes. We kind of looked discombobulated," McKeen admitted. "They're physical and we played a couple of scrimmages against teams that were not physical, so I think it took us a little while to adapt. But once we settled in and started moving the ball better, we took advantage of our shots."
Peabody answered Danvers' early goal — courtesy of Dino Celicovic on a beautifully struck free kick from about the 18 — on a boot in close from Bruno Correia. That marker came about eight minutes into play, with the assist going to Ryan Alves.
The Tanners then began to pull away in the waning minutes of the first half as Correia fired a corner kick into the box that was headed home perfectly by Jaiden Fils-Aime. They tacked on another moments later, with Victor Maciel connecting on an assist from John Arruda.
Correia, Maciel, Arruda and Fils-Aime each had terrific all-around games and appeared to be in midseason form chemistry-wise.
"I thought the possession, especially in the last 25 minutes of the first half, I thought we really controlled the game there and gave them nothing," said McKeen.
The hosts would tack on two more second half goals, the first from Arruda on a free kick from about 15 yards out. The newcomer from Brazil blasted it far post, well out of reach of the Falcons keeper.
The final goal came with about 17 minutes left as Correia scored again on an assist from Arruda.
Danvers competed well until the final whistle but was unable to muster up any real scoring chances after recess.
"Possession was the problem," said Falcons' head coach Tony Vatousios. "We've been working on winning every one of those 50-50 balls, and today Peabody wanted the game more than we did apparently. They were on every ball earlier than we were, and we didn't utilize the chances to actually score up top. We took probably three actual shots in the entire game; that's not going to win you games."
Despite the loss, Danvers got some solid defensive play from a back line unit that was tested throughout. Vatousios highlighted the play of senior captain Spencer Keyes and freshman Luke Hertigan on that side of the ball, both of whom applied relentless pressure and cleared the ball as often as possible.
For Peabody, A.J. Forte was another standout, drawing praise from McKeen in the process. "He's like the Energizer Bunny; he doesn't stop, he can play forever. He can play 80 minutes and not get tired," said McKeen.
Peabody will have a tough test at Concord-Carlisle on Thursday (4:30 p.m. start), while Danvers will have some time to regroup before taking on Gloucester early next week.