PEABODY — Not every great serve has to result in an ace.
Making that initial offering tough for the opponent to return can make all the difference in a volleyball match. From the looks of Thursday's Northeastern Conference match, Peabody sophomore Isabel Bettencourt is quickly becoming one of the area's best at doing just that.
Bettencourt came up with 17 service points in all and took control with a long second set service run to spark her Tanners by visiting Salem, 3-0, via set wins of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-15.
It was the second straight win for the Tanners (3-3), who sailed in the opening set and withstood an early Salem push in the middle stanza.
The Witches were finding some rhythm offensively and trailed, 15-13, in a back-and-forth set when Bettencourt took to the line. The hosts rattled off a 10-1 run to win the set and never looked back, with the sophomore collecting four of her team-high seven aces during that stretch.
"She's getting better and better," said Peabody coach Lisa Keene, who was also impressed with the way Bettencourt and her freshman sister ,Abby (team-high 10 assists) set up the offense after the Witches got those initial serves back over the net.
"They're out top two setters and Krissy Cardello also had a great game setting," added Keene. "We saw a lot of kids get involved tonight and that was great to see."
At the net, Lauryn Mendonca and Meg Price did most of the damage for Peabody. The middle duo combined for a half-dozen blocks with Maggie Brennan and Sophia Hollingshed also getting some good swings on the outside for kills.
Salem (1-5) jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set with some nice kills from Christin Napierkowski and Presley Shairs. But once Peabody's Sarah Broughton got the serve, the Tanners went on a 10-2 run to take control and won the match with three straight aces from Desintee Calisto.
"Peabody's a very good serving team and they kept the pressure on us. We couldn't get into any flow on offense," said Salem coach Craig Massey. "When we finally did we were able to do some good things, but we were just too inconsistent in terms of running our offense."
Libero Maggie Bena helped lead a strong defensive effort for Peabody, which has done a much better job of directing its passing while posting two quality wins this week (including one at Beverly Tuesday).
"Maggie's one of those kids you can put anywhere and she'll be successful and one of our captains, Sophia Hollingshed, is the same way," Keene explained. "Our court vision is really improving. They're seeing the seams and guiding the ball away from the other team's best passers."
Salem's libero, Natalie Wessel, had a strong defensive outing. Junior Anna Cantone played well at the net for the Witches, and teammate Maddy Lane had a pair of blocks.
"We're trying to develop in the short season and it's a matter of repetitions, touches and experience," Massey noted. "It's the same for all the teams. We're keeping everybody safe with the protocols and we're happy to be on the court and be able to play."