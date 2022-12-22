Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with rain early...thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.