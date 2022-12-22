PEABODY — The official scorer was dressed up as Santa Claus on a festive night at Peabody High’s fieldhouse — and as the first quarter went on the Tanners found themselves racing the length of the floor like Santa’s sleigh trying to hit all its stops before sunrise.
Peabody used its athleticism and speed to create a bevy of steals and easy buckets on the way to a 67-49 win over Bishop Fenwick on Thursday night. The Crusaders (1-5) turned it over on each of their first four possessions as the Tanners (2-1) quickly built a 10-point cushion.
By the time the opening quarter ended, it was 28-2 and the hosts never looked back. It’s been an impressive start offensively for Peabody, which averaged 58 a night in a 13-win season a year ago and is averaging 68 early this year.
The emergence of junior guard Anthony Forte as a consistent scoring force is one of the big reasons why. He scored 15 a night as a sophomore and is putting up 25 per so far this winter, adding another 24 in a variety of ways Thursday: sharp shooting, fearless slashing, free throws and coast-to-coast steal layups.
“We’re definitely a better team offensively, more efficient, and a lot of that is because Anthony has taken a huge leap,” Tanner coach Thad Broughton said. “He’s elevated his game and is playing at a really high level. When he plays well, we all seem to play well. He’s a big key for us.”
Seniors Danny Barrett (eight points) and Shea Lynch (13 points, six rebounds) helped the Tanners build an insurmountable early lead. It was 15-0 before Fenwick got its first bucket and purely in terms of shot attempts Peabody had a healthy 22-6 edge in the first eight minutes.
“Peabody came with great pressure,” Fenwick coach Kevin Moran said, “when you have 17 turnovers in the first quarter, it’s going to be tough to come back.”
Fenwick did win each of the next three quarters, but the 26-point deficit was too much to come back from. Heating up from downtown helped unlock the Crusaders’ offensive potential: junior captain James Meklis made eight triples and totaled 30 points to help his team slice into the Tanner lead.
A 12-0 run to begin the second quarter made it a 28-14 ballgame, but the Tanners answered back to lead by 24 at the half, 42-18. Junior Johnny Lucas had a big second quarter and scored 16 points in all to help the hosts stay comfortably in front.
“Johnny was really good tonight,” Broughton said. “We’re getting good contributions from a lot of places: Raph Laurent has been phenomenal and Ruddy DeJesus is playing well in the front.”
Freshman Quinn Stockman had eight points, including two 3-balls, for Fenwick. Sophomore captain Nate Allder gave the visitors some good minutes, as did freshman Ben Zaniboni. It’s a young Crusader group with only three seniors and two freshmen plus a sophomore in the starting lineup; the early turnover troubles weren’t a case of carelessness, but of Peabody’s veteran lineup using its maturity to press the issue.
“Composure comes with age,” said Moran, who was one of Broughton’s coaches when the Tanner boss starred as St. Mary’s Lynn in his playing days.
“Thad has them playing great ... it was a great night. I love coming over here and playing,” Moran added. “It’s great for the all the local kids to get together.”
Senior Shaun Ceruolo made a 3-pointer in the second half for the Tanners while classmates Vin O’Hara and Al Pinto rebounded the ball well.
“We like to play up-tempo when we can and we wanted to run some tonight,” said Broughton. “The guards did a great job of setting the tempo.”
Peabody 67, Bishop Fenwick 49
at Peabody High
Bishop Fenwick 2 16 16 15 49
Peabody 28 14 14 11 67
Scoring
Fenwick: Meklis 11-0-30, Bruch 0-0-0, Allder 2-0-5, Jenkins 0-0-0, Zaniboni 2-0-4, Perillo 0-0-0, Breen 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Kennedy 0-0-0, Vahey 1-0-2, Bellancini 0-0-0, Byers 0-0-0, Stockman 3-0-8. Totals 19-0-49.
Peabody: Forte 9-5-24, Barrett 3-0-7, Lynch 6-0-13, Laurent 1-0-2, DeJesus 0-0-0, Braz 1-0-2, O’Hara 0-0-0, Medrano 0-0-0, Lucas 7-2-16, Ceruolo 1-0-3, Pappas 0-0-0, Pinto 0-0-0, Connolly 0-0-0. Totals 28-7-67.
3-pointers: BF, Meklis 8, Stockman 2, Allder; P, Forte, Barrett, Lynch, Ceruolo.
Records: BF, 1-5; P, 2-1