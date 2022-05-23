PEABODY -- It was Senior Day at Kiley Field Monday, and the five graduating Peabody High softball players were determined not to let anything ruin it.
After leadoff hitter and opposing pitcher Amber Goudreau tripled to start the game and later scored, the host Tanners answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and tacked on three more in the next en route to a 9-3 victory.
With one regular season league game remaining (vs. Swampscott), Peabody is unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play. Their lone setback of the season came in a non-leaguer against Amesbury, who they'll face again this Thursday at home..
Avery Grieco went the distance in the circle for Peabody Monday afternoon, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Peabody banged out 13 hits, with eight of the nine starters getting at least one. Emma Bloom went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles while Isabel Bettencourt drove in four with a two-run homer and a double to plate two more. She was intentionally walked in her next two at-bats.
"This was a good win on Senior Day," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. "Everyone was hitting, and after they scored first we answered back. It was a great way to respond. I'm happy all five of our seniors played the whole game, and Avery pitched well."
The Tanners sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the first and had four hits off Chieftains starter Amber Goudreau. Boom singled and Bettencourt followed with the homer to put Peabody ahead for good. Senior Paige Ritchie singled to score Bettencourt to make it 3-1.
In the second inning the hosts added three more runs on five hits. Senior Sarah Broughton started things off with a single up the middle, Abby Bettencourt followed with a hit to left field, and after Bloom just missed hitting one out of the park with a long fly out, Isabel Bettencourt's double cleared the bases. Penny Spack ripped her second single of the afternoon to knock in Bettencourt.
Peabody added two more runs in the fourth on an errant pickoff throw after Bloom had doubled and Isabel B. walked. Both scored on the throwing error.
"We fell asleep in the middle innings and threw the ball around," said Masco coach Joe Ciccarello. "We had a long drawn out game at Beverly on Sunday in that heat, but that's no excuse. We handed them three runs, and with the new point system we were playing for points (5 runs or fewer) at the end. One thing I have to say about my team is the girls never quit. We picked it up at the end against a very strong hitting lineup."
Grieco shut Masco down after the first inning and didn't allow another hit until Maggie Caron doubled down the left field line in the sixth to drive in courtesy runner Charlotte Leiss, who came in after relief pitcher Anna Fennell walked. Caron was stranded on second when Grieco struck out the next batter and got the third out on a pop up to first baseman Gina Terrazzano.
The visitors added another run in the seventh when Caroline Belanger singled and scored on Mia Theberge's double. Ciccarello took out Goudreau after four innings and brought in left hander Fennell.
"I wanted to give them a different look, and Goudreau had pitched all seven innings in that heat on Sunday so she was tired. We're 11-8 with one game left against Haverhill."
For Peabody, Isabel Bettencourt threw out a runner trying to steal third, with Kiley Doolin applying the tag, and shortstop Emma Bloom made a nice grab on a line shot by Belanger.
Grieco not only had a lot of run support but solid defense behind her. The sophomore pitcher is healthy again after suffering a concussion earlier in the season.
"I've been working hard and I'm in my groove now," Grieco said. "All my pitches were working, and I held strong. It feels so good to be back."