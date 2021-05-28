DANVERS — Every time the Danvers and Peabody High softball teams square off, fans can expect an intense, rivalry driven matchup.
Friday's meeting between the two Northeastern Conference foes was no different, but it also held a deeper meaning: They were playing in honor of former Tanners' standout Courtney Corning, who was tragically killed in a car accident 13 years ago.
Prior to the pandemic, Corning's parents Jack and Ginny regularly hosted a Memorial Day Weekend tournament in their daughters' name. Last spring, COVID-19 wiped that event away, and it appeared they were headed for a similar scenario in 2021 — that is, until Danvers' coach Colleen Newbury stepped in.
Newbury and others arranged for both parents to attend Friday's game in Danvers. They were presented flowers and took the time to speak to the players, coaches and fans prior to the action in what was a moving scene for everyone involved.
"It was all Colleen (Newbury). I have to point her out, because it was her idea to have the Cornings come to this game,," said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri, a teammate of Corning back in her high school days. "It was a great idea and I think it meant the world to them, as well as me being her teammate. That's what gave us the motivation to win this game for her, like always."
Win the Tanners did. Led by yet another solid pitching performance from freshman ace Abby Bettencourt, coupled with some impressive hitting, Peabody rolled to a 13-3 victory to remain unbeaten at 9-0.
They got their bats going early, scoring three runs in the first inning (albeit with some help from the Danvers' defense) and remaining consistent from there.
"We had a big first inning and then our bats went cold for a bit, but we got our act together and came back again," said Palmieri, whose team saw their 3-0 lead evaporate after three innings, only to score the contest's next 10 runs.
"It's important that we keep that intensity that we had in the first inning throughout the whole game, so you don't have innings like that where it's cold and we're not scoring," she added. "I think we learned from this game; even though we won, at the end it was definitely a learning process for us too."
Bettencourt got things started in the first inning with a lengthy at-bat that saw her foul off about 10 pitches before reaching on an error. Emma Bloom then knocked her home with a single up the middle, stole second and was sent home on an RBI single from Isabel Bettencourt. Another error allowed Penny Spack to reach second while Bettencourt crossed home to make it 3-0 in the blink of an eye.
"Honestly, it's hard to believe that right out of the gate it was a disaster like that," said Newbury.
The Falcons did recover, getting a run in the bottom half of the first (Brooke Grassia scored after singling earlier in the frame), another in the second (Brea Robinson RBI single to right) and one more in the third (Rebecca Zellin RBI double) to knot things up.
Starting pitcher Lily Eldridge, who wound up going the distance, also settled down in the circle, making quick work of Peabody over the second and third innings.
Then the Peabody bats came alive once again.
The Tanners scored one in the fourth as Kiley Doolin mashed her first of two triples and stole home to give her team the lead back. They scored twice more in the fifth on a sac fly from Isabel Bettencourt to score Emma Bloom (who had tripled) and an RBI single up the middle from Logan Lomasney that plated Penny Spack. Eldridge got out of the inning with two of her eight strikeouts.
Danvers did its best to battle back, getting hits from Grassia and Kaylee Marsello. But Abby Bettencourt refused to quit on the mound en route to a complete game, eight-strikeout performance. Isabel Bettencourt aided the cause by throwing out two runners on the basepaths, Abby had a terrific line drive catch right back at her, while the defense as a whole minimized the mistakes in the field.
"Abby worked hard. She pitched (Thursday) too, so she gave it everything she had on the mound," said Palmieri. "Her sister picked her up throwing those two people out and the defense picked her up as always.
"I'd take Abby any time whether she's tired or not; I see a lot of fight in her and a lot of good things. She's only a freshmen so to me it's very exciting that she has three more years."
Peabody added six insurance runs in the top of the seventh to all but put the nail in the coffin. Doolin started things off with her second triple before Logan Lomasney was hit by a pitch and Gina Terrazzano knocked them both home with a hard hit ball that was mishandled by the Danvers' fielders. Bloom and Isabel Bettencourt each added two-RBI doubles in the frame, while Spack sent one more home with a double of her own.
"I'll give us credit, going down three right away we came back and we hit the ball really well I thought despite the score," said Newbury. "I mean they made some good plays and the wheels came off a little more (down the stretch) and it's hard to recover once your down 10.
"But I would rather play (Peabody) all the time. It's good competition, it's fun and you want it to be fun. We wanted to better defensively but it's fun against them and you want to play teams that are good; it makes you better."