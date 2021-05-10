BEVERLY — Prior to Monday's season opening clash against Beverly, the Peabody girls lacrosse team hadn't stepped on the turf for competitive action in nearly two full years.
Since then, head coach Dennis Desroches has lost upwards of 500 combined points between former standouts Colleen Crotty, Olivia Kiricoples and Maddie Lomasney, a reality that led to numerous question marks heading into the current campaign.
Against the Panthers, however, many of those questions were answered. The Tanners earned a convincing 16-2 win over their rivals, seemingly not missing a beat since their 13-5 season back in 2019.
"When I looked at the roster coming into this season it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm losing all those kids and all that scoring,'" said Desroches. "So to see the kids come up and put points on the board like they did was great. We were able to settle down and really start to get going offensively which was nice to see."
While the final score might suggest otherwise, Desroches is right: it did take his team a bit to settle in. Much of that can be attributed to first game jitters and a lack of live action in quite some time, but Beverly deserves credit as well.
The Panthers actually scored the first goal of the game on a nice shot from Emma Knott less than three minutes in. On the other side, they were marking their opponents and making things difficult early on for the visitors.
Then, seemingly in the blink of an eye, the Tanners flipped a switch. Amber Kiricoples, who finished with eight points in the win, scored two goals in the opening period to help her team erase the early deficit and take a 4-1 lead into the second quarter.
Kiricoples continued her strong play in the second and was aided by some fantastic stick work and shot making by Hailee Lomasney (team-high 11 points). By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, Peabody had scored 11 unanswered goals to take an 11-1 lead and cruise to the finish line from there.
"Peabody is always a very aggressive team," said Beverly head coach Courtney McKallagat, her team now 0-2 after an opening game setback to Marblehead. "They always seem to come ready, they know how to protect the ball and take care of it. For us, we're really young and we're still trying to figure out how we work together as a team. Individually we have a lot of skills but we just haven't really gelled as a team yet."
Despite the lack of experience and overall youthful lineup, Beverly battled hard in the second half. Angelina Mazzone scored her team's second and final goal of the afternoon in the fourth quarter, and the defense continued to grind while limiting the Tanners' scoring chances.
Still, Peabody proved too much. Their crisp passing, limiting of turnovers and intelligent attack led to five more markers after the break. While Lomasney and Kiricoples certainly stood out offensively, they didn't do it alone.
McKayla Fisher had five total points herself and Hailey Baker added three. Defensively, Jordyn Collins, Sophie Izzo, Emily McDonough and Elise Staunton all played well in front of goalie Olivia Lavalle (10 saves).
"We definitely got some good balance up front," said Desroches. "The points were spread out good, the circle was nice, winning the draw was nice ... it's always good when you can go 30-40 yards to goal instead of 100. We just put some good shots on their keeper and were able to continue that as the game went on.'
On the other side, McKallagat highlighted the play of captains Knott and Sam Carnevale, as well as Nora Kersten, who more than did her part defensively.