WINTHROP — To shake off a tough first half of the season, the Peabody High football team had to shake off a bundle of first half mistakes Friday night.
Despite committing four turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, the visiting Tanners rattled off 28 unanswered points to snap their four-game losing streak with a 35-21 win over Winthrop at Miller Field.
The Tanners (2-4) hope this night represents the rest of the season: challenging early, but ultimately a winner in the end.
In winning their Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opener, head man Mark Bettencourt's charges turned the page.
"Coach Betts put it in our heads all week that it's a new season, we're 0-0," said junior quarterback Shea Lynch. "We had to put it all behind us, for the season and for the first half. We came out firing in that second half."
Lynch threw two interceptions (only his second and third of the year on 175 passes), one of which Winthrop's Cam Martin took back for a 24-yard touchdown and an 8-7 Viking lead. After Peabody lost its second fumble of the first half, Winthrop took a 14-7 lead on a Martin screen pass.
There were 44 seconds left before halftime, however. Lynch started the drive with a 16-yard pickup to Daviel Canela, then found Colin Ridley for a 46-yard touchdown to get it even in the blink of an eye.
"I told (offensive assistant) coach (Scott) Therrien they left us too much time. We had to go out and execute," Lynch said. "I put it in Colin's hands and he did the rest ... that gave us all the confidence for the second half."
Lynch caught fire with a stretch of 7-for-8 for 130 yards and three TDs after tossing the second pick. He hit Danny Barrett for TDs of 17 and 23 yards, then scored on a 14-yard scamper where he broke out of a sack. Later, he iced the win with a late 35-yard burst up the sideline.
In all, Lynch threw for 213 yards to get to 1,279 passing yards on the season — breaking Peabody's single season record set by assistant coach Steve Lomasney in 1994. Lynch's three TD passes also broke Lomasney's single season record of 15 from the 11-game '94 campaign (Lynch now has 16 in six games).
"It was a big day for Shea. To have those struggles in a tough place to play, he could've folded. Instead he had that short memory and reset," Bettencourt said. "He passed the test with a big second half."
Winthrop's Nick Cappuccio took a kickoff back 90 yards for a score to make it 35-21, and the Vikings got the ball with a chance to get closer in the fourth. The hosts had a total of nine plays inside the Peabody 20-yard line thanks to a series of penalties, but didn't score thanks to some timely tackles by Tanner senior captain Jordan Tompkins.
"Everyone was rallying to the ball. It felt like our best game of the season so far on defense," said Tompkins, who scored his first TD of the year on offense on Peabody's first series. "There's so much love on this sideline, we always pick each other up."
Alex Silva and Derek Patturelli also had tackles-for-loss for Peabody, which benefitted from the return of Giovanni Guglielmo at end. Michael Perez had some timely stops, Eli Batista had an interception in the first half and Jovante Dailey had a timely fumble recovery to set up one of Barrett's third quarter scored.
At one point in the second quarter, the teams traded four straight turnovers with the football being a hot potato. The Tanners, who had a 357-188 edge in total offense, managed to settle down and come away with the victory.
"I credit my teammates for picking me up. They kept me in it. Everyone at halftime was telling me to stick with it and keep fighting," Lynch said.
Peabody 35, Winthrop 21
at Miller Field, Winthrop
Peabody (2-4);7;7;21;0;35
Winthrop (2-4);8;6;7;0;0
Scoring summary
P- Jordan Tompkins 1 run (Dominic Scalese kick)
W - Cam Martin 24 interception return (Evan Rockefeller rush)
W - Martin 37 pass from Robert Noonan (rush failed)
P - Colin Ridley 46 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Danny Barrett 17 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Lynch 14 run (Scalese kick)
P - Barrett 23 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
W - Nick Cappuccio 90 kick return (Juan Sanchez kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Alex Silva 16-80, Shea Lynch 5-49, Jordan Tompkins 3-4, Michael Perez 2-3, Derek Patterulli 2-3, Will Pinto 2-1- ; Winthrop— Wilvis Acosta 4-47, Cam Martin 8-33, Evan Rockefeller 4-22, Robert Noonan 4-11, Anthony Indirsano 4-9, George Galuris 1-1, Anthony Cappuccio 4-1, Mikey Chaves 1-(-5).
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 13-20-213-3-2 ; Winthrop— Noonan 3-13-69-1-1
RECEIVING: Peabody — Danny Barrett 6-94, Colin Ridley 1-46, Perez 2-27, Daviel Canela 1-16, Tompkins 1-12, Jovante Dailey 1-9, Eli Batista 1-5 ; Winthrop— Chaves 2-32, Martin 1-37.