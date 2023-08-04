Peabody High was one of the last ten teams standing in the annual Northeast 7v7 football competition, having earned an invitation to the New England championship for the first time.
Played at Xaverian last week, the field was filled by champs from the East, North and South Regionals plus a number of wild cards. Peabody earned one of the wild card slot by being runner-up at the regional held at Bishop Fenwick in July.
The Tanners went 2-2 in their four pool play games but didn't advance to the Final Four in tiebreakers. The Blue-and-White had a stout defensive showing in a 13-6 win over a Carver squad that dropped 46 points in a win over North Kingstown (Rhode Island) to advance out of the pool.
The Tanners missed their two-point conversion try in a narrow 8-6 loss to North Kingstown and were also felled by Xaverian, 20-14. Peabody was then the only team to defeat eventual champion Methuen, 20-6.