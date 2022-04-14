BEVERLY — Isabel Bettencourt set the tone with a three run homer over the center field fence in the first inning and Peabody went on to defeat Beverly, 13-1 in a game that was halted in the top of the seventh by the mercy rule after the Tanners went ahead by a dozen runs on a cold, damp day at Beverly High.
Bettencourt’s shot plated courtesy runner Paige Ritchie, who came on to run for pitcher Abby Bettencourt, after she led off the game with an infield hit and Logan Lomasney aboard via a walk.
“I knew when I hit that ball I got all of it,” said Bettencourt, who later had an RBI double off the fence and drove in four runs. “We got off to a quick start which is always good.”
The Tanners tacked on three more in the second inning when Abby Bettencourt blasted an RBI double and scored on an inside the park homer by Lomasney. Bettencourt helped herself by going 3-for-4 at the plate and scoring three runs in a battle of rivals that were both unbeaten in league play.
“The girls came ready to play,” said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. “We know teams are coming out ready to knock us off so we have to raise our intensity. They were hot and ready to go today. I’ve been waiting for the bats to come alive, and Bo, Abby, and Logan all had good hits.”
Peabody added a pair in the third inning to take a commanding 8-0 lead. The only hit in that frame was a single by Bo Bettencourt, who had a three hit game with a homer, double, and single. She missed going for the cycle by a triple.
“That three run homer hurt. It was Bo, and what are you going to do?” said Panther coach Megan Sudak. “We knew Peabody could hit, and falling behind early didn’t help, but we settled down. But I’m not happy with the way we played defensively in the last three innings. We knew it was going to be a hit fest, but we didn’t help ourselves defensively.”
Abby Bettencourt didn’t allow a hit or a Beverly base runner until the third inning when she walked Gabbi Wickeri, but she was stranded on first when Bettencourt struck out the next hitter, got Ryann Mountain to fly out, and threw out Jamie Dupont on a hard hit ball to the circle.
Bettencourt, who fields her position extremely well, handled all four balls that came her way — and none were routine plays.
The Panthers scored their lone run in the fourth when Nikki Erricola led off with a bloop single for their first hit of the afternoon. Noelle McLane reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI hit by Lindsey Gannon. Bettencourt caught a line shot off the bat of Mountain in the fifth inning and fired to first baseman Gina Terrazzano to compete the double play and end the inning. Peabody’s pitching ace took a shot off her leg in the sixth but picked up the ball and Jazmine Sulllivan out.
“Abby is like Spider-Woman, and grabs up everything that comes her way,” said Sudak. “We had some very hard hit balls right at her, but she gets everything.”
The Bettencourt sisters accounted for six of Peabody’s 12 hit attack. Lomasney and Kiley Doolin each had a pair of hits while Gabby Martinez and Emma Bloom hit safely.
Sullivan started for the Panthers and worked the first four innings before giving way to Emily Stilwell in the fifth.