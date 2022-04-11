BEVERLY — Derek Patturelli has the perfect mentality to be a goaltender.
"I really have a memory like a goldfish. The other team scores and 10 seconds later, I don't care. I just forget about it and move on," said the senior tri-captain of the Peabody High boys lacrosse team.
So allowing two early goals to host Beverly Monday afternoon at sunny Forti Field didn't faze Patturelli at all. And once his teammates started cashing in on their man-up opportunities, Patturelli got locked in by making save after save.
The Tanners scored five goals with the man advantage and got 15 saves from their netminder to take an 8-5 victory over their Northeastern Conference rivals.
"It's all about having that intensity," said sophomore attack Matt Bettencourt, who scored a game-high four goals to power Peabody (now 2-2). "It just took a little encouragement for us to get going."
The Tanners didn't have a single shot in the opening period ("which is almost unheard of," said head coach Leo Shidler) trailed by two early in the second before netting three straight to take a 3-2 lead at halftime. After Mason Simpson tied it for Beverly just 38 seconds after halftime, Peabody scored the next three goals to take a 6-3 lead they'd never relinquish. Five of their final seven goals came man up as the Panthers committed multiple infractions, some clearly out of frustration.
"We got a little undisciplined out there and it beat us," admitted Beverly (1-2) head coach Matt Riordan. "That was one thing we were trying to stress before the game: stay disciplined, but it didn't happen today.
"It's only the third game of the season, but it's certainly something we want to address right away and not have continue," Riordan added. "There's no excuse for undisciplined play."
Peabody remained in the game early on thanks not only to Patturelli, but also an active defense in front of him. Senior captain and long stick middie Scott Turner, junior Trot Smith and sophomore Johnny Lucas swarmed the Panthers whenever possible to break up plays, make the proper slides, knock balls out of sticks and clearing the loose ones out of trouble.
"It's nice as an offense to step back and let those veteran guys back on defense keep us in it while were figuring it out," said Shidler.
"It was one of those 'get right' games for us," he added. "After our (Triton) loss last Friday, the coaches stepped back this weekend and let the captains take charge of practice Sunday. They ran it, they ran it hard, and the team came ready to go today. We were patience and took advantage of what they gave us."
Bettencourt took advantage of the matchups he had to score his four goals (including all 3 of his team's tallies in the 2nd quarter), assuming the quarterback role that Shidler had been looking for. His fourth goal was his most impressive, beating his man 1-on-1 and shooting one with his strong hand from 15 yards out that beat the keeper cleanly. Other Tanner scores came from Tyler Kalloo, Nick Salvati, and two from Cam Collins, while Connor Anezis added an assist.
Will ten Hope did what he could to keep Beverly in the ballgame, scoring three pretty goals. Simpson had the other two, with assists going to Jaxon Thomas, Cam Smith, Cam Cook and D.J. Bachini.
In his first-ever start, junior goaltender Dylan Hunter — who just started playing lacrosse this year — made six saves.
"It was mandatory for us to come back and have a better game," Patturelli said of his Tanners, who had lost to Triton (14-6) in their previous time out. "Now it's about keeping it going (Thursday at Swampscott)."
Beverly is also back on the road Thursday when it plays at Gloucester (4:30 p.m.).