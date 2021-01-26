PEABODY — Facing the Peabody High girls basketball team isn't about matching up with one kid, one rotation or even one full lineup. At both ends of the floor, the Tanners calling card this year has been depth and support: When you play Peabody you've got to worry about all ten girls.
That recipe led the unbeaten Tanners to their fourth straight win Tuesday night at home against Danvers. The physical, defensive battle ended 34-17 in favor of the hosts with balanced offense from eight scorers and tremendous help defense keeping the Falcons at bay.
"I love watching a team like Peabody. When somebody gets beat, there's someone else there," said Danvers coach Pat Veilleux. "They're aggressive. They refuse to lose. I love that style of team, I just wish I wasn't watching it against my team."
Both sides laid out defensively with many more steals, turnovers and contested rebounds called for jumpballs than made buckets on this night. Peabody's ability to build an early lead was the difference, with an 11-0 first quarter run helping the hosts build a 15-point lead by halftime.
Sophomore Taylor Bettencourt scored all seven of her points in the opening quarter. Senior captain Amber Kiricoples took over in the second, scoring five of her team's nine to get the Tanners to the break on top 20-5.
"I thought we played really good defense in the first half and that's what has carried us all year," said Peabody coach Stan McKeen, whose team is allowing only 23.8 points per game on average.
Kiricoples and freshman Logan Lomasney combined for 20 rebounds, which prevented Danvers from getting anything going in terms of second chance points. Freshman Abby Bettencourt showed off insanely good timing by racking up four blocks with three steals. Senior Aja Alimonti, whose first quarter 3-ball put Peabody ahead for good, and junior Emma Bloom were also outstanding defensively.
Danvers had more than its share of good defensive plays. Julia Vaillancourt, the team's lone senior, had three swipes to go with her game-high nine points. Juniors Kristina Yebba and Gabby Chisholm had two steals each and junior Sabrina Auciello also did a nice job.
Too often, though, the Falcons were one-and-done at the offensive end. The Tanners took 40 shots compared to 30 for Danvers, which never allowed the lead to reach 20 but couldn't cut it under 10 either.
"If we don't score in transition, we may not score," Veilleux said. "There were a few times we showed what we can do, when we move the ball and don't think too much. We need to just play ball."
Isabel Bettencourt and Lauren Mendonca did a nice job battling down low for Peabody, which drew 18 free throws but only made six. Danvers wasn't much better at the stripe (3-for-14), contributing to the low score.
"It was a very physical game. Our defense was there and that's good to see because on offense we didn't finish," said McKeen. "We played well even though we made some mistakes and had too many turnovers. Still to see eight people scoring shows the unselfishness of our team."
Peabody 34, Danvers 17
at Peabody High
Danvers: Chisholm 0-0-0, Auciello 0-0-0, Pszenny 1-0-2, Yebba 2-0-4, Vaillancourt 4-1-9, Wallimann 0-1-1, Ellie Anderson 0-1-1, Ortins 0-0-0, Dunn 0-0-0. Totals 7-3-17.
Peabody: Kiricoples 3-2-8, Bloom 1-0-2, Mendonca 2-0-4, Alimonti 1-1-4, Taylor Bettencourt 3-0-7, Isabel Bettencourt 1-1-3, Lomasney 2-0-4, Abby Bettencourt 0-2-2, Bonfanti 0-0-0, Baetzel 0-0-0. Totals 13-6-34.
3-pointers: D, None; P, Alimonti, T. Bettencourt.
Halftime: P, 20-5.
Records: D, 1-2; P, 4-0.