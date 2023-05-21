It wasn't the final point tally that mattered most at Sunday's Northeastern Conference Outdoor Track championship meet. It was all the great performances boys and girls from all 10 of the league's teams put in along the way.
Host Peabody High dominated the final standings at the Symrnios Track, with the boys scoring 171 points to run away with the team title. The girls were pushed by runner-up Marblehead but ultimately prevailed with 155 points to the Magicians' 127.
Three new school records helped set the tone for Peabody's girls. Lindsey Wilson broke her own record in the triple jump while placing second (36-8) and took home the league title ahead of teammate Brianna Ewansiha in the high jump (5-6) while also scoring in the hurdles.
Aaliyah Callahan, meanwhile, set a new PVMHS best in the discus with a toss of 117-feet-8 inches. She needed all of that to top Swampscott's Anastasia Hayes, who threw an impressive 115-4 . Callahan also won the shot put title with a toss of 39-feet-6-inches.
Sprinter extraordinaire Savanna Vargas won another NEC title as well, topping the 100 in 12.27 seconds to break the Tanner record in that event.
Senior Sarah DiVasta won another NEC title in the mile with a time of 5:24 but had to hold off an impressive charge from Danvers' Courtney Hinchion (5:26) in order to do so.
Jess Richards was second in the shot put for Peabody at 34-10 1/2 and also third in the discus (103-8).
On the boys side, sophomore Alex Jackson added two more golds to his trophy case in the shot put (53-feet) and won by more than seven feet over silver medalist and teammate Adam Farhat (46-3 1/2). Jackson's NEC-winning discus throw of 152-feet-1-inch outpaced the rest of the league by 22 feet.
Distance ace Logan Tracia helped Peabody win the 2-mile in 9:51, just getting by Marblehead's Harrison Kee (9:55) and Danvers' Sean Moore (9:58) in one of the afternoon's better finishes. It was his second gold of the day as he also took the league crown in the 800 in 2:01.
It was also all Peabody in the 100, with champion Justin Franco (11.01) narrowly edging out second place Eli Batista. No surprise that those two ran two legs of the championship 4x100 relay along with Kobe Avery and Colin Ridley.
Among other point scorers for the Tanner boys, who won the 4x400 relay, were Brian Stevens (third, low hurdles and triple jump), Evan Bedard (second, long jump and triple jump). As a result the final team standings saw Peabody's boys amass 171 points with Marblehead second (87), Gloucester third (85), Beverly fourth (64), Masconomet fifth (42) and Danvers sixth (33).
Devin Whalen won the league title in the low hurdles for Marblehead with a time of 72.19 seconds and the Magicians also won the 4x800 (Grace Mortensen, Mari O'Connell, Kate Twomey, Juliet Burchfield) as they chased the Tanners and finished with 127 points. Masconomet was third as a team with 63 followed by Gloucester (58), Danvers (54) and Beverly (32).
The Magician girls also got lots of points in the sprints. Cate Trautman and Ava Machado went 2-3 in the 200, Devin Whalen was third in the high hurdles and Machado was second in the 100. Keira Sweetnam also impressed in the high jump (third, 5-2) and triple jump (third, 34-9) and Rachael Albert scored points in both the javelin and discus.
Marblehead's Ryan Thompson picked up second in the low hurdles on the boys side.
Danvers' girls won three league titles. Emma Eagan cruised to the crown in the 2-mile with a time of 12:09 while sophomore sensation Georgia Prouty won the 400 (an event she ranks near the top of the state in) at 58.9 seconds. Prouty came back to run a leg of the NEC-winning 4x400 relay along with Sabaina Sturgeon, Olivia St. Pierre and Katie Walfield with a time of 4:21.38.
Cali Abbatessa was third in the shot put for the Falcons at 33-feet-9 1/2 inches.
Beverly's Meredith Pasquarosa was one of the few athletes in the NEC to take home multiple gold medals in different individual events. Her excellent time of 14.95 in the high hurdles won a very close race and she was also on the winning end of the 200 with a speedy time of 25.44 seconds.
For the Panther boys, Ray Kwiatek took home a gold medal in the 400 in 51.57 seconds. Hurdle star Leo Sherriff won the outdoor highs for Beverly in 15.47 seconds as well. Harry Silva picked up third in the long jump (20-10). Jason Provost broke Jim Brady's freshman school record in the mile, and Ray Kwiatek broke the BHS sophomore mark in the 400.
The Danvers boys saw J.J. Rooney come in second in the mile in 4:39.
Masconoemt's Nathan Molina leaped 6 feet over the high jump bar to bring the title in that event back to the Tri-Town. Also for the Chieftains, Lauren Boughner won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet, Ellie Green was third in the 800 (2:27) and Cali Haberland snagged a silver medal in the javelin, breaking the century mark at 100-5. Captain Shaye Trodden also medaled in three events: the high jump, high hurdles and 4x400 relay.
For Swampscott, Theia Giantis was third in the girls 2-mile (12:36), Ethan Gee was second in the discus (130-3) and Caleb Leopoldo was third in the shot put (43-7).
All together, there were 34 NEC champions crowned on a sunny and bright Sunday in front of many competitors and spectators at Peabody High. Boys and girls events included eight different races, four jumps, three throwing events and three relays.
Seven of the 10 schools earned at least one gold medal; combining boys and girls, Peabody had the most individual champions with 15 (including an impressive 6-for-6 in throwing events), Gloucester had five, Beverly earned four, Danvers and Marblehead earned three each and Masconomet and Winthrop both earned two.