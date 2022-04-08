PEABODY — Abby Bettencourt can beat a team with her pitching or hitting, but as Gloucester found out the Tanners' sophomore star can also change the momentum of a game with her base running.
Bettencourt was not only the winning pitcher in Peabody's 5-3 victory Friday at Lt. Ross Park where the game was played because Kiley Field was too wet from all the rain. Bettencourt also helped herself with a pair of doubles, but it was her heads up base running in a tie game in the bottom of the sixth that proved to be the key play. Gina Terrazzano had led off with a walk and Elayna Capone's bunt was thrown into right field. Bettencourt came up to bat with two on and one out.
She hit a hard grounder to third, and Jenna Connolly's throw to the plate was in time to get Terrazzano on a very close play. Bettencourt reached first on the fielder's choice and caught the Fishermen unaware by breaking for second base. She was caught in a run down but alertly slowed down allowing Capone to score the go ahead run before sliding into second safely.
"We needed to manufacture a run, and Abby is one of our best base runners," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. "She's a heads up runner, and that was a smart play. Gloucester gave us a good game and made us work for the win."
Bettencourt said she knew if she could keep the run down going long enough it would result in a run. Capone was on base twice and both times came around to score. She also made two nice catches in center field.
"We really needed a run, and with Elayna on third I knew if I went for second she'd score," said Bettencourt. "I even slowed down half way there because I had to keep it going to allow her time to get home. It was a bonus that I wound up being safe."
Not only was it a bonus but the key to adding an insurance run after courtesy runner Paige Ritchie went to third on a passed ball, and scored when Emma Bloom's grounder was bobbled at first base.
Gloucester threatened in the top of the seventh when pinch hitter Lily Aiello walked with one out and stole second. Riley Thibodeau hit a long fly ball to center that Capone caught, but Natalie Aiello kept the rally going with a double, putting runners on second and third with two outs and a dangerous hitter at the plate in starting pitcher Jenna Hufnagle, who ran the count to 3-0 before grounding out to end the game.
"Gloucester came ready to play," said Bettencourt. "They gave us a battle. I pitched her (Hufnagle) low and away because she had struggled with that all day."
The Fishermen (1-2) scored in the top of the first without getting a hit. A walk, hit batter, and error gave the visitors a 1-0 lead, but the Tanners tied it up in the bottom of the frame on a Bettencourt double, Logan Lomasney's sacrifice bunt, and Isabel Bettencourt's RBI single.
Gloucester took a 2-1 lead in the third when Natalie Aiello reached on an error and scored on Hufnagle's double. Cameron Carroll followed with a liner that second baseman Sarah Broughton caught and caught Hufnagle off the bag for a double play.
Hufnagle kept Peabody off the board until the fifth inning, retiring seven in a row until Emma Bloom singled to lead off the fourth, but was later thrown out at the plate on a close play.
The Tanners tacked on two runs in the fifth when Capone was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Abby B. Bloom's RBI single plated courtesy runner Ritchie to give her team a 3-2 lead, but they left the bases loaded. Cameron Carroll took over in relief, and got out of the jam by getting the first batter she faced to ground out. Carroll hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to set up the wild finish.
"It was a very good game, but Peabody made every play in the field while we had a couple of mistakes that cost us," said Gloucester coach Brian Aiello. "We changed pitchers because Hufnagle was getting a little tired and had lost a bit. Carroll came in to do a good job, and this one could have gone either way. I think we're pretty evenly matched, and we'll see them again at our place.
"That run down their pitcher got in that produced the go ahead run was the game changer. They weren't hitting many shots, but they were able to play small ball to get a couple."
Abby Bettencourt and Bloom each had two hits while Penny Spack and Isabel B. singled in the six hit attack. Pitcher Bettencourt gave up five hits and two walks, hit two batters, and struck out six. She was also in the center of a controversial call in the bottom of the third when she was hit in the leg by a ball off her bat. Thinking the ball was foul she stayed in the batters' box, but the umpire at first called it a fair ball, and she was out. Palmieri argued that it was a foul ball, but to no avail.
"I even have the seam of the ball on my leg where it hit me," said Bettencourt.
The Tanners are now 2-1 with a two game win streak after dropping the non-league opener at Amesbury.