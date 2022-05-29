PEABODY — Call them the Defibrillator Tanners.
Twice this weekend, the Peabody High baseball team's state tournament hopes were on life support. And twice the Tanners zapped themselves back.
Back-to-back come-from-behind wins Saturday and Sunday in the 10th James Geanoulis Memorial Tournament allowed Peabody to hoist the tourney trophy for the first time since 2016 and clinched a spot in next week's Division 1 state playoffs.
The Tanners couldn't exhale until staff ace Justin Powers struck out the side in the seventh inning of Sunday's championship game to close out a thrilling 7-6 win over Wakefield at Bezemes Diamond.
"It feels like we're having fun again," said Powers, who was named tournament co-MVP along with fellow senior captain Michael Krouse. "It's great feeling ... we needed to win both games and we did it."
The finale with Wakefield, a 10-10 team that clinched its own state tournament berth with a Saturday win over Andover, was a back-and-forth affair with playoff pressure in every inning. The Tanners clawed back from three runs down to tie it up, 6-6, after four full.
The Warriors had second and third with no outs in the sixth, but Powers left the go-ahead run 90 feet away by striking out five of the late six batters to finish with 10 punchouts.
"Being tied after four turned it into a three inning game. It was 6-6, but you have to think of it as 0-0. It's the same as starting over," said Powers, who was dominant late even as he crossed the century mark in pitches thrown. "I start to figure guys out towards the back half of games. Once you see them a couple of times, it does get a little bit easier."
The only out in those last two frames that wasn't a K was a tremendous defensive play by Krouse at shortstop. Wakefield's runner took off on contact and Krouse corralled the ground ball and fired to catcher Ryan Brunet, who held his ground and applied the tag to keep the game tied 6-6.
"That's an electric play. We practice it so much, you love to see a play like that go down in a game," said Krouse, who had a monstrous 2-run double to tie the game in the fourth after Wakefield took a 6-3 lead.
Peabody (10-10) had a 3-0 lead but the Warriors erupted for six runs — all with two outs — in the top of the fourth. Consecutive hits by Mike Parent, Evan Simoneau (triple), Matt Elwell, Zack Kent, Nick Knowles and Steve Woish plus three timely stolen bases put the Warriors in command in a hurry.
"The mental toughness Justin showed after that big inning where it seemed like Wakefield couldn't make an out was impressive," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team has reached the state tourney for the 16th time in his 17 seasons.
In the bottom of the sixth, Powers reached on an error and Brunet worked a walk with Powers getting to third on a passed ball. That allowed pinch hitter Josh Sigmon to lift a 2-2 pitch for a sacrifice fly to plate the go-ahead run, 7-6.
Krouse was 2-for-3 with two runs and two steals for Peabody while Joe Raymond scored, Giovanni Guglielmo had a hit, Brendan Smith had an RBI, Sam Oliveiri stole a bag and scored and Scotty Hurley jump started the fourth inning rally with a leadoff single. Wakefield's Luke Ikes pitched a gutsy game, going 5 1/3 innings with five hits allowed and four strikeouts.
"Wakefield's a dangerous team. I wouldn't be surprised to see them make some noise in the (state) tournament," Bettencourt said. "What a great weekend of baseball. We had four scrappy, similar teams in this tournament and every game was close."
Coming into the tournament held each Memorial Day weekend in honor of late teacher, coach and umpire James Geanoulis at 8-10, any loss would've doomed Peabody's playoff hopes. They fell behind Pentucket, 5-0, on Saturday but rallied to win in the seventh when Krouse and Joey Raymond scored on wild pitches. Senior captain Smith had a solo homer and Powers also drove in Jacob Palhares in Saturday's win with Cam Connolly getting the decision.
"Both games were hard but today was probably harder," said Krouse. "We played our game and came out with a victory. We worked hard all year to make the playoffs. I don't know of another team that wants it more."
Peabody has now won the Geanoulis five times. It was Wakefield's first appearance in the finals, although their head coach Kevin Canty won the trophy when he was coaching Bishop Fenwick in 2015. Andover won the consolation game Sunday, 2-0, over Pentucket.