Peabody High's girls track team didn't quite catch the leprechaun at Sunday's Division 2 state relays ... but the Tanners still came home with plenty of gold.
With the most points on the Reggie Lewis Center leaderboard going into the final event, Peabody needed to hold off Wellesley by three points on the meet ending 4x400 relay. Though the Tanners won their heat, the Raiders finished second overall to vault their way to the Division 2 state title.
The 42 team points Peabody scored was good for second overall and just behind Wellesley's championship total of 46. The Tanners (who were seeking their first state relay title since 1991) scored in seven of the ten events and took home three golds, tied for the most of any girls team in Division 2.
The sprint medley relay (two legs of 200 meters, then a 400, then an 800) won the state title in a nationally qualifying time of 4:20.99 with Savanna Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Mimi Batista and Sarah DiVasta combining for the win.
Shot putters Aaliyah Callahan (37-03 and first overall), Jess Richards (30-04) and Trinity Cabrera (28-07) won the state relay crown with their combined distance topping the competition by just over a foot.
High jumpers Lindsey Wilson (5-feet, second overall), Brianna Ewansiha (third overall, 4-10) and Makayla Kokonezis (4-05) also took gold by five inches in the combined relay.
Also medaling for the Tanners was the 4x50 relay, which finished second overall in 25.44 seconds on the combined efforts of Vargas, Simmons, Batista and freshman Tamara Kemigisha.
Other point scorers for the girls were the shuttle hurdle team (32.66 seconds) as well as the long jump relay of Vargas (4th overall), Connie Patturelli and Stella D'Ambrosio plus the 4x400 (Batista, Patturelli, DiVasta and Wilson) in sixth place.
Peabody's boys also took home two state titles and finished in fourth place with 24 team points; though the Tanners two golds tied with North Andover for the most of any team, the Knights scored in every event and ran away with the championship.
Led by first overall Alex Jackson, the sophomore who threw 52-feet-1/2 inch, the Tanner shot putters won the crown by one foot. Adam Farhat threw 43-feet-1 and Daniel Davilla tossed it 40-feet-9 3/4 inches for the winning combined distance.
In the sprint medley, anchor man Logan Tracia closed the gap and helped Peabody win the title by just .10 of a second over Reading. Justin Franco, Eli Batista and Shaun Conrad ran the early legs and the foursome's national qualifying time was 3:38.67.
The boys also scored in the 4x200 (1:34.83, fifth place), the shuttle hurdles (28.37 seconds, 6th) and the 4x50 (22.92 seconds, 6th).