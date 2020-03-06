Tapparo hopes to end college hoop career on a high

Nicole Tapparo will end her senior basketball season like she has the past two years — with a trip to the NCAA Division 3 Tournament.
The Husson University captain and former Masconomet standout and her teammates will be in New Paltz, N.Y against host SUNY New Paltz this weekend. It will mark the first meeting between the two teams, with the winner advancing to the second round to face either DeSales or Smith this afternoon.
New Paltz is one of 16 sites for the first and second rounds. Husson won the North Atlantic Conference and has a 19-8 overall record. They finished with a perfect 14-0 conference mark after defeating UMaine-Farmington, 70-60, for the championship last weekend.
Tapparo received one of the conference’s most prestigious awards, being selected as NAC Senior Scholar-Athlete for 2020. This marked the first time any Husson player has been selected.
“I was really surprised,” said Tapparo, a guard who transferred to Husson after one year playing at Salve Regina. She took part in 26 games this season, averaging 6.5 points per game. “Our coach (Kissy Walker) told me about getting the award, and that was the first time I even knew about it.”
Tapparo is a double major in criminal justice and psychology with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average. She has earned a 4.0 in every semester to date and made the school’s All-Academic team three times. She’s also a two-time NAC All-Academic. She received the Excellence in School of Legal Studies Award and the Tara Gerritsen Excellence in Criminal Justice Award.
For the season, Tapparo has 15 steals, 13 assists, and 39 rebounds for the Eagles.
“I always strive to be the best I can be,” said Tapparo. “After graduation I plan to pursue a career in clinical psychology and work in a hospital. We’ve had a great season, and going to the NCAA’s is a great way for me to end my career. It will be three years for me, and five in a row for the program. I’m hoping we can win a game or two, but if we can’t it is still awesome to go.”
¢¢¢
Freshman Sammi Gallant of Ipswich had a season-high 10 points for Franklin Pierce University in a loss to Bentley in her team’s second-to-last game of the season. The former Bishop Fenwick two-year captain, team MVP and Crusader Award winner, played in 24 games this winter.
Her former Crusaders’ head coach, Adam DeBaggis, and several members of the Bishop Fenwick basketball team were on hand to see her play.
“That was nice,” said Gallant, who is majoring in accounting and finance. “We finished the season with a win at Assumption, but didn’t make the tourney. Usually the team is in the top 10, but this year they took the top five from each division, and we didn’t make it.” “It was a big adjustment from high school to the college game for me,” she added. “Everything moves faster; it took me a while to get into the flow. You notice right away everyone is bigger and stronger. We lost one of our best players, and as a result I had an opportunity to play more.”
The Ravens finished the season with a two-point win over the Assumpton to finish with an 11-15 overall record.
“I love it here; it’s a good fit for me,” said Gallant, who was heavily recruited after an outstanding senior year of high school. “I played my best at the end of the season, including the Bentley game. I’ll work from now until next season begins to do everything I have to so I’ll be ready to go.”
¢¢¢
Salem Academy came into the eight-team Charter School tournament as the No. 7 seed and knocked off both the second and third-seeded squads to earn a spot in the championship game Friday night against the top seed. It marked the first time ever for the Navigators’ girls basketball team reach the final.
Cindy Shehu, a sensational freshman, has led the team in scoring all season long, averaging 17.6 points per game.
The Navigators missed qualifying for the MIAA Division 4 tourney by just one game.
¢¢¢
In case you missed it, NBC 10 did a heartwarming video about Samantha Rose Gibbs, the Pingree girls basketball team manager who has overcome many challenges and got the thrill of her life when she subbed in during Pingree’s game at TD Garden recently — and scored.
Gibbs, an 18-year old with Downs syndrome, is the daughter of Highlander assistant coach Steve Gibbs. She loves going to practice with her dad each day.
The extra time she spend practicing shooting paid off as teammates and opponents mobbed her after she scored. She is an inspiration to the players on the team, who say Sammi is always smiling and giving hugs.
¢¢¢
Jean DePlacido is a part-time columnist and writer for The Salem News. Contact her at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.