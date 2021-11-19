BOSTON -- Who's in worse shape at this point in the 2021-22 NBA campaign: the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers?
Sporting nearly identically mediocre records, the two historic franchises renewed their rivalry for the first time this season on Friday night in front of a packed house at TD Garden. If the end result was any indication, then Boston is undoubtedly trending in a more positive direction than its West Coast counterparts.
Led by Jayson Tatum's 37 points and 11 rebounds, the Celtics rolled to a wildly impressive 130-108 victory to climb back to .500 on the year at 8-8. The Lakers, meanwhile, dipped to 8-9 despite the return of LeBron James from an eight-game absence.
Any win is a good win for the Celtics these days. To do so against their biggest rival in blowout fashion without the services of both Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams makes it perhaps their best victory of the young season.
"It was a test early, we didn't guard well and compounded it with turnovers early," said Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka, whose team fell behind by double digits in the opening half. "One thing I mentioned to the guys is we stayed composed, and guys who came in contributed. We locked down defensively and got back to who we are overall."
So how did they do it? Was this a product of Boston finally playing great basketball on both ends of the floor, or the Lakers continuing to struggle with their new-look roster?
Probably a little of both.
Trailing by one point at the half, Boston completely flipped the script after the break. The Lakers came into the contest among the worst third quarter teams in the league, owning an average point differential of -5 in that frame alone, including an abysmal -9 on the road. The Celtics took full advantage of that by outscoring the Purple and Gold 33-22 in that stanza to seize a double-digit lead.
It was all heart and effort: aggressive drives to the paint (they got to the free throw line 38 times), good ball movement and not settling for tough, contested shots. Defensively, Boston made things uncomfortable for the Lakers, fighting through screens, contesting jumpers and not allowing anything easy at the rim. They forced the Lakers' bigs out of the paint time and time again.
With Williams out, LA had a clear advantage offensively with Anthony Davis (31 points, 6 rebounds) in the post. But Al Horford (18 points) -- who at 35 years old is making an early case for an All-Defensive Team nod -- shook off a questionable start against the Lakers' big man and came up with some timely defensive possessions. Fifteen of Davis' points came in the first quarter alone.
"He does everything every night," Udoka said of Horford. "He's been great for us all year, been a steady presence with guys in and out of the lineup."
Over the last two weeks, Boston has proven that they're capable of being a good to very good defensive team. That's the type of group Udoka is hoping to mold, and they're inching closer to that on a consistent basis.
While their defense was certainly strong again on Friday, it was their offense that truly shined brightest. Both Dennis Schroder -- who finished with 21 points and six assists against his former team -- and Marcus Smart (22 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) got into the lane with regularity, using their speed and aggressiveness to blow by slower, and let's face it, older Lakers players. They didn't settle for threes and made a point to attack.
Tatum picked his spots well and found a groove, and Josh Richardson provided a nice spark off the bench with 15 points. Heck, even Enes Kanter turned in some strong minutes, finishing as a plus-21 on the evening while knocking down a rare triple in garbage time for good measure.
Boston isn't going to play like this every night. That's evident by its recent double-digit loss to the Atlanta Hawks its last time on the floor.
But if they can continue to turn in encouraging performances without a fully healthy squad -- they're 6-3 over their last nine games -- they'll obviously be in significantly better shape when Brown and Williams inevitably return to action.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.