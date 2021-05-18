BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has officially recorded the best performance ever in an NBA Play-In Tournament game.
Sure, there's only been two such contests in the history of the league, but if they decide to continue on with the newly implemented format in years to come, Tatum's ridiculous outing has set the standard.
The 23-year-old superstar (yes, he has reached that level), dropped 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in Boston's impressive 118-100 win over Washington on Tuesday night. He shot 14-for-32 from the field, hit five triples and was a perfect 17-for-17 from the free throw line. Tatum started the night 3-for-12, making his final stat line that much more magnificent.
When Jaylen Brown was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury, it was blatantly evident that Tatum would have to carry the bulk of the load offensively if the Celtics were to keep their season alive. It's only one game, and Boston will now have its hands full with a stacked Brooklyn Nets team in the opening round. But until they dive into that challenge, Tatum deserves a world of praise.
The performance was reminiscent of his 60-point explosion against San Antonio last month. The way he scores looks effortless. From the variety of step back mid range Js and perfectly arced 3-point bombs, to his snake-like drives deep into the paint and efficiency at the charity stripe; Tatum is a special offensive talent and he's only going to get better.
While Tatum's outburst certainly shined brightest, it wasn't the only reason C's fans were celebrating Tuesday night. Kemba Walker, who at times during the 2020-21 season looked like a shell of himself, dropped in 29 points to go with five rebounds and seven assists. He hit a game-high six threes and most importantly, played with a contagious fire and intensity.
Over the last month of the season Walker was fourth in the league in scoring at just over 28 points per game. It appears that wasn't a mirage.
Other points of emphasis from the win? Boston hit 15 triples as a team, Washington managed just three. The Celtics also capitalized at the line, going 27-for-32 (the Wizards were 17-for-20).
It was a good win over a good, not great, Wizards team. But the real test lies ahead when familiar foe Kyrie Irving and the Nets come to town.
Many people will likely call for a sweep. On paper, Brooklyn is a far superior team, even if Brown were healthy. But one thing we can expect is more spectacular offensive moments from Tatum.
And in a season full of injuries, false hope and broken dreams, that's not a bad consolation prize.
Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.