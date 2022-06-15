With just under five minutes to play in the first quarter of Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum nearly had his pocket picked by Warriors’ center Kevon Looney at the top of the arc.
Not Steph Curry, not Draymond Green, not Klay Thompson ... but the 6-foot-9 Looney, who’s not exactly known for his perimeter defending. It was one of those plays where you said to yourself, “What is Tatum doing?”
Tatum managed to recover the possession and was promptly fouled by Looney. Still, Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka decided to sub him out for Grant Williams, a somewhat shocking development as Tatum almost never comes out of the game that early.
It was a 17-6 Warriors’ lead at that point and Tatum had offered next to nothing in those first seven-plus minutes. So was Udoka trying to make a point by pulling his best player and perhaps waking him up? Or was he simply giving him some extra early rest?
My vote is for the former — and that’s scary. It’s scary because a head coach shouldn’t have to be worrying about his best player’s execution, especially not this late in the season.
It’s obvious Tatum has not been nearly at his best in his first NBA Finals. Monday wasn’t the first time he’s struggled to establish himself offensively in the opening quarter of a playoff game. But even moreso, it’s what he’s done — or hasn’t done — down the stretch of tight games.
Tatum’s fourth quarter woes aren’t something new. In 23 games this postseason, he’s averaged 5.7 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in the final 12 minutes of games. He’s taking just 3.9 shot attempts in those fourth quarters and has turned the ball over 20 times.
In the Finals, those numbers are somehow staggeringly worse; he’s averaged a measly 3.2 points in five fourth quarters during the Finals while shooting a horrendous 24 percent (1.0 makes on 4.2 attempts). In Monday’s game, a number of his shots, including his free throws, came up short or missed the rim entirely.
At this point in the year there’s going to be fatigue. The 82-game regular season is a grind, and the ensuing best-of-7 playoff series certainly start to take a toll.
But this is the world championship. Everyone is tired, everyone is banged up; whether he’s blaming it on exhaustion or not (Udoka said following Game 5 that fatigue certainly could have played a role), it’s certainly no excuse.
So what is Tatum’s issue? How has a first-team All-NBA selection been unable to make a consistent impact on the biggest stage, particularly in crunch time of competitive tilts?
Yes, at 24 years old Tatum is still young. But he’s been in the league for five years now, appeared in multiple Eastern Conference Championships and now the NBA Finals. He’s had plenty of veteran leaders come through the fold and show him what it takes to get it done, too.
I’m not buying the “he’s still too young” rational.
He’s proven that he can produce at a high level in the playoffs and overall, his 2022 postseason numbers (26.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists) are nothing to scoff at.
But he’s failed to deliver at opportune times on more than one occasion, and his head-scratching decision making and uncharacteristic bricks in the clutch are becoming somewhat of a theme.
Tatum’s not the only one at fault for the Celtics sudden 3-2 Finals’ deficit — not by a long shot. But he’s unquestionably part of the problem.
As one of the game’s top players and the current face of the Celtics, Tatum undoubtedly deals with a lot of pressure. Maybe the moment right now is simply too big ... believe me, I hope I’m wrong.
He and the rest of the squad have two games (hopefully) to figure it out. If they do, and they wind up ousting the Warriors in 7 games for their first title since 2008, none of Tatum’s troublesome inefficiencies will matter.
But if they lose, and Tatum continues to disappear in the fourth quarter, it’s going to be a long offseason of, “Man, what happened?”.
