AMHERST -- The Peabody High softball team gave it their all in a bid to win the school its first state championship in the sport.
Ultimately, though, their last inning rally fell short and they had to settle for the Division 1 state runner-up medals after defending titlist Taunton prevailed, 5-3, Friday night at UMass Amherst's Sortino Field.
The Tanners, who finished their season at 22-3, were befuddled by Tigers' pitcher Olyvia Mendonca's changeup, something they were unable to figure out all game. Taunton got the hits when they needed to and played outstanding defense to successfully defend their state championship.
For the first time in this year's state tournament, Peabody did not score first. Instead, the Tigers put a run on the board in the bottom of the third inning and made it stand up until adding four more runs in the sixth.
"All we can ask for is to give it everything they had, and they did," coach Tawny Palmieri said of her Tanners. "It's nothing to be ashamed of. This is a game I think we could have won, but their first pitcher (Mendonca) threw us off with that changeup. Honestly I think the Reading pitcher (Analise Grady) had a better changeup, but we've got to get better.
"When you get to this level everybody is good, and that's the defending champion we played," added Palmieri. "If we could have got a run or two at the beginning, it would have built up confidence."
It was the little things that threw the ninth seeded Tanners off early on. Taunton walked up to the plate with music playing and danced in the on-deck circle. Peabody did not have music, and Palmieri told the home plate umpire they should not be allowed to have it either since her team didn't.
Taunton also seemed totally in control, while the big college field was a bit overwhelming for the young Tanners.
Mendonca worked the first 6 1/3 innings, leaving the game after walking Peabody's Avery Grieco to open the seventh. Ninth grader Kate Larson took over and gave up a bloop single to Kiley Doolin before getting the next two outs on ground balls that scored a pair of runs. The Tanners' No. 9 hitter, Jess Steed, reached base when Taunton first baseman Hayley Krockta's foot was pulled off the bag trying to handle a throw.
Abby Bettencourt then tripled to right field scoring Steed, and that was all for Larson. Mendonca returned and got Emma Bloom to hit a fly ball to Angie Lynch, who hauled it in to end the game.
Mendonca pitched a three-hitter, walked two, and struck out five for the win.
After Bloom singled in the first inning it was ruled that Isabel Bettencourt's ground ball hit her leg. Mendonca retired the next six in a row before walking Abby Bettencourt with two gone in the third. She then set down six more before giving up a single to Gina Terrazzano in the fifth.
Isabel Bettencourt hit a shot to center field, but Lynch raced over and stuck out her glove to rob her of extra bases. Bettencourt drove another ball to right field in the sixth, but too many times they were right at defenders, while the Tigers had better luck finding the holes. Bloom laid down a perfect bunt to reach base for the second time in the sixth, but Mendonca escaped with no damage done.
"We came back, but didn't hit as well as usual," said Bloom, who will play softball at Assumption next year. "We needed to put together a few hits to get some runs, but didn't do it until the end. We always put up a fight, so that doesn't surprise me. I'm so proud of the great season we had."
Abby Bettencourt gave up five runs on eight hits. She didn't walk anybody and struck out three.
The sixth inning was a killer for Peabody. With one down Ave Venturelli reached on a bunt and Krockta doubled. Brooke Aldrich followed with a triple to drive in two runs, then scored on an infield out. Kylie Thorpe reached on an error when her fly ball was misplayed and she came all the way around to score.
"This was a good experience for our team, especially the younger kids, who should want to chase it. We're ready to win it all, and come back next year to do it," said Palmieri. "We're going to miss five seniors, especially our two captains Gina and Emma. Gina was so on the same page with the coaches. She really bought in, and had great leadership while Emma leaves a huge hole at shortstop for all she has done."
It didn't end the way they had hoped, but Palmieri is already making plans to improve her squad and come back to take it one step further.