Tavares' OT goal sends Danvers laxmen past Beverly 

BEVERLY — Value possession.
It's a maxim that lacrosse coaches preach and offensive players try to adhere to. It can be a difficult exercise — the instinct for many high schoolers is to rush shots and/or try to score quickly — but those who can do so in crucial times are usually rewarded for their patience.
That's where Nick Tavares comes in.
A senior attackman for Danvers, Tavares was gained possession in the Beverly end Tuesday afternoon in overtime as his squad worked the ball around the perimeter. Getting the ball with room to maneuver, he found himself with an open look at the Panthers' cage, wound up and ripped the winning goal home as the Falcons prevailed, 9-8, at Forti Field.
"Typically the longer you can hold the ball in moments like that, your odds of scoring go up," said Danvers head coach Wes Chittick his team improving to 6-3. "It's difficult, because it's 'I want to do something', and you're upping your odds of turning the ball over by continuing to work the ball around. The good teams can do it, though, and that's what we're striving to be.
"Nick's really crafty, has great stick skills and has a quick first step," continued Chittick. "He was back at X and was able to get a step on his guy, and he's great at turning the corner when he's got some space. They were locking off Christian Harvey (who scored 4 goals), so they took their slide guy way out the top to lock him off, there was no slide there and Nick took advantage."
In a game that featured seven ties and eight lead changes, Beverly had taken an 8-7 lead when senior captain Nick Cole, an attack, scored his fourth goal of the game with a little under six minutes to play. A big blocked shot by Panthers junior defender Graham Speidel two minutes later while his team was down a man helped keep the hosts in the lead.
But with 3:14 left in regulation, Harvey broke through the Panther defense after taking a pass from Colby Dunham (4 assists) and scored to tie the game for the final time.
Both squads had chances to win it in regulation and again in overtime before Tavares' goal did so with 1:22 to go in the first extra session.
"We played great ... we just ended up with the loss," first-year Beverly (now 4-6) head coach Matt Riordan said postgame.
"Our guys are gritty; they don't quit. We fell behind early (2-0) and didn't score in the first quarter, but came back to tie it up (2-2), and then we just traded goals back and forth. There were a lot of good things we did out there."
Both goaltenders came up with big stops throughout the contest. Junior Donovan Biersteker, a first year keeper, had what Chittick called "by far his best game" in turning aside 11 Beverly shots, including five in the second quarter alone. Sophomore Quinn Fidler of the Panthers also rose to the occasion, making eight big saves, half of those coming on his doorstep.
In addition to Harvey's four tallies and two by Tavares, senior midfielder Christian Burke had a goal and an assist, while sophomore attack Lucas Rotker also scored. Several of the Falcons' goals were the result of off-ball movement, which they've been working on improving during practices, said Chittick..
Senior defenseman Nate Sher, a four-year starter, had a stellar game for the Blue-and-White. "He's turned into a fantastic long pole for us, and his experience really pays off," said Chittick. Both he and sophomore Jaxson Vogel (assist) took turns trying to keep Cole away from the Danvers net.
Beverly got goals from four other players aside from Cole: senior attack Kyle Oliphant, sophomore attackmen Gavin Lawrence and Mason Simpson, and junior middie D.J. Bachini. Oliphant added two assists while Lawrence and junior defender Jaxon Thomas (playing through a sore Achilles tendon) had one each; freshman defender Bradley Griffin ("he doesn't leave the field the entire game," said Riordan) was exceptional; and sophomore James Silva won 11 of 14 faceoffs from the start of the second quarter on.