PEABODY — A pesky Peabody High boys hockey team was pushing the buttons of a Danvers club nursing a two-goal lead, traditionally the most dangerous in the sport.
Acting Falcon head coach Andrew O'Neill implored his Falcons to get pucks deep and win them with hard work. It was advice senior captain Brian Taylor took quite literally, using it to put away his team's second win of the season.
A converted defenseman, Taylor netted a pair of goals, including one deep in the Peabody zone in the third period as Danvers earned a hard fought 4-0 win Friday night at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
Ahead by a pair until there were only five minutes left in regulation, the Falcons (2-2) saw Jimmy Thibodeau give them some breathing room when Taylor's backhand centering pass from just above the end line banked off of him and into the cage. Captain Michael Papamechail (2 assists) also earned a helper on the play.
"I called a time out in the third period and I had to remind the guys this was only a two-goal game," said O'Neill. "The big focus at that point was getting the puck deep, and that led to those last two goals."
Taylor, who had the eventual game-winner on the power play in the opening period, added the game's final tally with 3:33 to go in the third.
The first and third period were dominant, territoriality, for Danvers with a 31-10 total advantage in shots. Peabody, though, got 27 saves from senior captain Lucas DeMild in net and did a good job of making sure the Falcons didn't get 'Grade A' scoring chances.
"They've got 11 bodies and they never stopped working," O'Neill said of the Tanners. "They competed the whole way and we had to raise our compete level to match them."
The middle period was Peabody's best. The hosts threatened to cut into Danvers' 2-0 lead on a partial breakaway by senior Matt Devin, with Danvers senior goalie Isaac Tawyer making the save. The Tanners also had a power play chance in the third and moved the puck well with no results; a great pass from Cameron Silva to Luke Buckley at the near post just missed.
Later, Buckley made a nice drop pass to senior Brandon Perry that was blasted just over the cage.
DeMild's best save for the Tanners (1-6-1) was when he came out of the cage to poke away a breakaway chance by Danvers centerman Dillon Driscoll. Freshman defenseman Trevor Pacheco had a strong all-around game for the hosts as did senior Jager Ingham.
"I was really proud of all my guys. That's a good team we played and we hung right with them the entire game," said Tanner coach Christian Wright. "There were a couple things that could've gone differently that might've changed the game, but that's hockey."
Junior Aidan Lanphere doubled Danvers' lead in the first period when he fired home a one-timer off a Driscoll offensive zone faceoff win. The Falcons set the tone with a 13-3 shot advantage in that opening stanza, but didn't follow it up with a stout middle period.
"I liked our first period, but there was a little bit of complacency there in the second," said O'Neill. "Still, it's only our fourth game and we're going up against teams that have played six or seven times. The goals have been hard to come by a little bit, so it's good to see four goals up there."
Tawyer was up to the task and earned the shutout, his first of the season.
It's a short break for the Falcons with a trip to Winthrop on tap Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by a 'home' game against Masconomet at the Talbot Rink in Gloucester on Monday (7:30 p.m.).
"Isaac made the timely saves when we needed them. Both goalies (including fellow senior Adam Bridgeo) have been great, and with so many games coming up we're going to need them both," said O'Neill. "Every game in this league is a battle and (Saturday) won't be any different."
Danvers 4, Peabody 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Danvers 2 0 2 4
Peabody 0 0 0 0
First period: D, Brian Taylor (Michael Papamechail), ppg, 8:03; D, Aidan Lanphere (Dillon Driscoll), 14:14.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: D, Brian Thibodeau (Taylor, Papamechail), 9:56; D, Taylor (un), 11:27.
Saves: D, Isaac Tawyer 10; P, Lucas DeMild 27.
Records: D, 2-2-0; P, 1-6-1.