LYNN — Year in and year out the annual Agganis All-Star games give recently graduated student-athletes the opportunity to compete with their high school teammates and foes one last time.
It's a proper send off for some of the area's most talented players — and whether they're going off to continue their careers in college or hang it up for good, the level of drive and competitiveness always seems to ring true.
That reality was once again on display in Monday evening's basketball tilts held in a balmy Lynn Classical gymnasium. The girls kicked things off with the South team coming out on top, 71-51, behind MVP Niya Morgan's 13 points.
About 90 minutes later the South team came out victorious in the boys clash as well, 101-90, with another St. Mary's star, David Brown, taking home MVP honors with a 17-point performance.
"It's definitely an honor to be a part of these games," said Morgan, a Swampscott native who transferred to St. Mary's as a junior. She'll play college hoops on a full ride at Bentley University.
"We love enjoying this type of environment with a bunch of competitive players on both sides. I got to play with two of my teammates from school and got to be coached by Jeff (Newhall) again so it was great and I'm appreciative of being here."
Morgan showed off her complete package in the win, helping the South squad turn a six point advantage late into a runaway win. She also got to play with some other familiar faces, girls she suited up with at the AAU level, including Peabody's Bo and Taylor Bettencourt.
"It was cool to play with them again after not playing together for so long," said Bo Bettencourt, who also played in the Agganis softball game on Sunday. "I played with (St. Mary's grad) Kellyn (Preira) in eighth grade, played with (Lynn Classical grad) Lauren (Hennessey), Niya, (Lynn Classical grad) Akiyah Brown and a couple other girls for AAU throughout growing up, so it was really cool to do that again."
On the other side, the lone local player to represent the North team was Essex Tech's Bryanna Grant. An injury forced her to sit out the game, but she was there in uniform to cheer on her teammates.
It was a competitive clash throughout, one that impressed coach Newhall until the final buzzer.
"They're all great players and even though it's an all-star game they don't want to lose and they're going to play until the end, which they did," said Newhall. "The girls, maybe more so than usual, would come out and kind of talk through what they wanted to do when they go back in. They're competitive and that's why they're so good at this sport because they don't ever want to give in and they want to do the best they can every time they go out there."
Dracut's Emma Felker (15 points) earned MVP honors for the North in the losing effort.
The boys game provided more of the same: up-tempo, run and gun play with plenty of long jumpers, aggressive layups and dunks and even some hard nosed defense to fuel the fire.
The North looked strong early, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half behind some steady play from graduates from Ipswich, Gloucester, St. John's Prep, Essex Tech, Manchester Essex, Revere and Everett. But the South's Camden Marengi's 3-ball just before halftime gave his team a lead they never relinquished, and they held off a late push down the stretch to prevail.
Peabody's talented trio of Shea Lynch, Nate Braz and Danny Barrett were all part of the winning squad, scoring eight, seven and two points, respectively. Lynch splashed home a clutch corner trey in crunch time to help preserve the win.
"It was a lot of fun," said Lynch, who will play football at Endicott College in the fall along with Barrett. "We just met a lot of these guys and just went out there and played a 50 minute game with them; so lot of fun, great experience."
None of the three plan on playing hoops at the next level, but Braz did say he hopes to get involved with club basketball at UConn.
"It was great to be back with the boys from Peabody one last time," said Braz. "We went down early, I was looking at the score thinking this could be a long game. But once we started hitting some shots and having fun it started to click for us all around."
"I thought we were up by like 20 and I looked at the scoreboard and it was only six," quipped Barrett. "So it was good to finish things off and just to play with these two guys one last time."
The North side got some strong play from Ipswich's Toby Adams, who knocked down two triples in the first half. St. John's Prep's duo of Liam Buys and Mike O'Brien also got plenty of burn, with Buys hitting three bombs on the way to 13 points and O'Brien finishing with nine including a pair of dunks.
"I never thought we'd get the chance to play at the competitive level together again so it was nice to get that opportunity," said O'Brien, who will continue his career at Harvey Mudd in the fall. "One of the best parts about basketball is competition, so when I saw it was getting closer we definitely tried to close it out."
Buys will head to Purdue and hopes to play club basketball there. The lefty sharpshooter played just one year of varsity for the Eagles but certainly made the most of it, and his smooth stroke was working for him again on Monday.
"It was probably a bigger deal for Mike because he was a four-year varsity player, but for me to be able to come out here on the court one last time at the high school level was a lot of fun," said Buys.
Everett's Steven Cordeiro dropped a team-high 17 points, including a couple of late threes, to earn MVP honors on the North side. Essex Tech's Shawn O'Keefe and Colin Holden, both of whom played key starting roles for the Hawks during the winter, also shared the court and finished with 12 and four points, respectively.