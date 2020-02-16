Ten local wrestlers capture sectional titles

It was a banner weekend for North Shore high school wrestling programs this weekend at their respective sectional meets, with 10 individual champions crowned across the three divisions and one team, St. John's Prep, taking top honors in Division 1 North.
The Eagles topped the 10-team field in Division 1 North by accumulating 207 1/2 team points. They had a pair of champions in Adam Schaeublin at 106 pounds and Rawson Iwanicki at 138 pounds, as well as four second place finishers, three who took third place and three more who finished fourth.
Five area grapplers earned first place trophies in the Division 2 North meet at Masconomet. Beverly had a pair in Nick DeJoy (113 lbs.) and Alexei Echevarria (195), as did Danvers in Max Leete (126) and Russ Canova (182). Salem's Calvin Dalton also stood atop the podium at 120 pounds.
In Division 3 North up at Wakefield High, the Saugus-Peabody squad had three first place winners in Jack Murphy (113 lbs.), Phil Makoci (220) and Dougie Clark (285).
Additionally, junior captain Michael Hopkins of the Marblehead-Swampscott co-op team became just the third wrestler in program history to achieve 100 career victories. He did so in a win by fall over his opponent from Essex Tech.
In all, 37 locals have advanced to this weekend's Division 1, 2 and 3 state championship meets, with another 13 listed as alternates.
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Schaeublin had little trouble en route to his title for St. John's Prep, winning a pair of bouts by fall before scoring a 7-5 decision in the championship match against Lawrence's Luis Mauricio. Rawson won his first bout by fall before taking decisions over Methuen's Joe Gangi (10-7), and, in the title bout, John Vazquez of Lawrence (8-3).
Four Eagles reached their respective finals and placed second: Nick Curley (113), Quinn Alexander (132), Achilles Gikas (160) and Owen Gaffney (195). Alec Runnals (126), Garrett Dunn (182) and Jack Blizard (285) were all third place finishers, with Jordan Young (145), Matt Mitchell (152) and Marty Roach (170) taking fourth. Cameron Paolillo (120) added a fifth place showing for St. John's, which easily outdistanced second place Shawsheen (172 team points).
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Beverly's Echevarria, the No. 1 seed, won three of his four matches by fall en route to his crown at 195 pounds. A 13-0 major decision in the semifinals sent him into the final against North Andover's Jack Carbone, where he prevailed by fall in 1:28. As the sixth seed in his 113-pound bracket, DeJoy knocked off three-higher seeded foes en route to his first place showing, including No. 1 seed Nick Mandracchia of Masconomet by a 5-2 count (fall, 4:27) in the final.
Griffin Coyne also reached the finals for Beverly at 220 pounds, taking second place. Luke Loureiro (126) placed third, with teammates Garret McNeil (106) and James Silva (145) both in fourth place and Luis Rodriguez (120) in fifth.
Danvers' Leete won his third straight sectional crown, breezing to three falls before earning a 7-2 decision in the final over Dante Rossetti of Methuen. He'll now set his sights on capturing his third straight All-State crown this coming weekend. Canova won his title via major decision over Sean McCullough of Lynnfield/North Reading (11-0).
Evan Glynos placed third for the Falcons (285), with Brendan Whalen (220) and Chad Abboud (195) both finishing fourth. Connor McCarthy (132) added a fifth place showing and Nate Ciesinski (113) was sixth.
In addition to Mandracchia, Masconomet also got second place performances from Ian Darling (120) and Liam McAveney (138). Collin McAveney (106) and Drew Howard (145) each placed fifth and fellow Chieftain Luigi Nuzzolo (152) was sixth.
Salem's Dalton, who lives in Hamilton, won his title via forfeit. He had previously bested two opponents by fall in quick succession (37 and 23 seconds, respectively). His brother, Brendan Dalton (126), took home fifth place honors while Yoniel Castillo (160) was sixth.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
It was a banner day for the Marblehead-Swampscott program, which had its best ever finish (4th place, 144 1/2 points) but will be sending six wrestlers to the state finals. Senior captain Cole Patrick finished in second place at 182 pounds, including a semifinal victory over top seeded Jacob Swan of Melrose.
Fellow captain John Cohen took third place at 132 pounds, while another senior, Jorge Maldonado, was also third at 120. So was junior Nick Sirota at 152. Hopkins wound up in fourth place at 145, and sophomore Ned Fitzgerald earned a fifth place showing at 285.
Saugus-Peabody, which placed sixth as a team (109 points), saw Murphy win his title by a 13-12 decision, Makoci via a 3-2 decision, and Clark with a 5-2 decision. Additionally, Chase Ledbury (138) was fifth and both Dante Olowu (16) and William Pinto (182) took sixth.
Essex Tech will send Louis Shkilew (195 lbs.) to the Division 3 championships after his third place showing. Connor Drigotas (170) added a sixth place finish for the Hawks.
