HATHORNE — There were a total of 29 runs scored in a back-and-forth softball slugfest between Beverly and Essex Tech Tuesday, with the visiting Panthers holding on to topple the Hawks, 15-14.
Trailing by five runs, the Panthers (now 4-3) exploded for 10 runs in a wild fifth inning to go ahead for good. They had seven hits in that one frame alone, with Noelle McLane knocking in three runs on two hits while sophomore Elsa Reulet delivered a two-run single.
Prior to that inning Beverly had just two hits — but they were both homers. McLane hit a solo blast over the centerfield fence in the first inning, and Mya Perron walloped a grand slam in he third to tie the game at 5-5. McLane and Perron provided a big 1-2 punch in the heart of the BHS lineup.
"We're in a really good spot offensively," said veteran Beverly head coach Megan Sudak. "I have confidence in my 1-through-9 hitters to put the ball in play.
"This one wasn't pretty, with a lot of errors, but a win is a win. We'll take it."
First-year Essex Tech head coach Tara Petrocelli-McGloin, her team now 3-3, saw her Hawks grab an early lead and hold it until that fateful fifth inning.
"Beverly can really hit the ball," said Petrocellli-McGloin. "We're young and we need to understand how to take care of the ball better. Our pitchers need to pound the zone, and when we get a lead we have to protect it better."
The Hawks scored twice in the bottom of the first without a hit by playing small ball and being aggressive on the basepaths. They struck for three more in the second to go up, 5-1, highlighted by a leadoff double by pitcher Callie Hogan and an RBI bloop single by Sophia Visconti.
Beverly tied it in the top of the third on Perron's bases loaded bomb. But Essex Tech regained the lead in the home half of the inning, however.
Isa Bishop and Ella Tucker both singled before Hogan worked a walk to load the bases. Bishop was out at home when Reulet fielded a ground ball and threw to Perron at catcher. Beverly starting pitcher Jasmine Feliciano got Sammy Chase to hit another grounder to Reulet, but Tucker crashed into Perron on the throw home and jarred the ball loose, allowing two runs to score. Perron was injured, but was able to continue playing.
The Hawks then added three more runs in the fourth on a two-run homer by Gigi Barrows and RBI single by Hogan. But Beverly took the lead for good in the top of the fith, chasing Hogan from the circle and seeing Chase come in ... only to have Hogan return to get the last two outs.
Reulet took over the pitching duties for the Panthers in the bottom of the fourth and held the Hawks to a run in the fifth, one more in the sixth, and two in the seventh. The tying run was on base and potential winning run at the plate when Chase hit a fly ball to center that Meredith Johnston caught to end the game.
"We showed a lot of fight," said Sudak. "Elsa did a nice job in relief of Jasmine Feliciano, who also pitched well. Jasmine is another sophomore transfer from Florida. We definitely has a lot of work to do cleaning up defensively."
McLane led the attack with three hits while Nikki Erricola and Carly Jones had two apiece. For the Hawks, Visconti and Hogan each had three hits while Bishop, Chase, and Adriana Lassus had two apiece.
"We'll see Beverly again in a couple of weeks," said Petrocelli-McGloin. "This was a good game for us, and I like the way we competed."