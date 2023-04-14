You could count on a couple of fingers the number of things that would keep Dan Marshall from running the Boston Marathon.
Having a one-week-old daughter at home would make that short list.
Marshall, the 42-year-old Danvers native who, while watching the 2013 race from the patio outside the Atlantic Fish Co. on Boylston Street, raced to help 8-year-old Martin Richard following the marathon bombing — has run Boston eight of nine years since. But not this year, not with newborn Remy at home.
“I’ll probably take my (almost 2-year-old) son Lucas in with me the morning of at some point to watch, then head back home. The pros this year are some of the best you’ll ever see,” said Marshall. “But I won’t be running.
“I was registered to run again and while not in full training mode, I was committed to doing it,” Marshall added. “Then we found out Remy’s due date and (wife) Lauren gave me the green light to run, but I couldn’t leave her at home with a newborn and Lucas.”
A committed husband and family man, Marshall nonetheless the rush that comes with training for the marathon, plus all the hoopla of the day itself.
“I miss it tremendously,” he said. “I see all my running friends posting about it, team fundraising pages, people out early in the morning ramping up for race day ... plus there’s a buzz around the city that’s just so cool. It’s what I call FOMO: fear of missing out. I miss it big time.”
A 1998 Danvers High graduate and captain of the Falcons’ hockey team in high school, Marshall ran a few marathons in San Diego before taking on Boston for the first time in 2014. He now takes part in the weekly 5K Gentile Run Club (Run ABV) events sponsored by Gentile Brewing Company in Beverly, and will be taking part in the Garden City’s Rhino Run 10K later this month.
Admitting that it’s “hard to believe it’s been 10 years” since he and friend Mike Chase of Danvers ran to help those who had been hurt during the 2013 Marathon bombing, Marshall doesn’t as much dwell on the events of that day as much as he’s reminded of it daily.
“You see something little and your mind just takes you back to that day,” he said. “A comment you hear, something you see, a text message from someone ... everyday I’m reminded of it in some way.”
Looking for a college friend who was running that day in April 2013, Marshall and his party (including Lauren, his girlfriend at the time) were near the metal barriers near the finish line when the bombs went off.
“I thought it was the Minutemen guys who shoot off the muskets at Patriots’ games when they first went off and I saw all the smoke,” said Marshall. “But then everything happened so fast. Never did I think there’d be an explosion happen right next to us.
“I honestly have no idea why I went back out there after Mike pulled me back into the restaurant from the patio,” he continued. “I don’t know if it was one of those fight-or-flight things or what; I just saw someone down and went to them, knowing I had to help them.”
Marshall used his belt as a tourniquet in an attempt to help Richard, the Dorchester boy who ultimately died from the blast. (Richard’s father Bill was a 1988 Salem High graduate).
“It was madness, to tell you the truth,” said Marshall. “A few others came over to help, too; I couldn’t even tell you how fast the paramedics got there. There was just so much going on around you; I felt like my head was on a swivel. It was like, ‘Who can I help?’”
Obviously shaken but with a steely resolve, Marshall had always wanted to run Boston but now he had a clear mission to do so. He got involved with both the Martin Richard Foundation and the One Fund community, and later on ran Boston for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund Team.
He has run the with friends, too; he was bequeathed a bib one year where a family friend could join him on the course, and he picked names out of a hat among his family and friends to determine who it’d be. Lauren filmed it when he picked the winner from the final two contestants, where Emily Hanson (the general manager at Gentile Brewing) beat Gill Apps, wife of Meghan Duggan (the U.S. Olympic captain from Danvers and long-time friend of the Marshall family).
He might only be a spectator for a short time at this Monday’s 127th running of Boston, but don’t expect this to become the norm.
“As long as I’m invited through the One Fund community I’ll keep running Boston,” said Marshall, whose best time from Hopkinton to Boston was 4:27. “And I’ll always wear my MR8 singlet during it.”
