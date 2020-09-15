Anyone in baseball that spent time around late North Shore Navigators general manager Bill Terlecky considered him a Hall of Fame person. So there's no one better to highlight the Futures Collegiate Baseball League's inaugural Hall of Fame class.
Terlecky passed away last fall at age 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. His 41-year career in baseball led him all over the country with stops in New York, Pennsylvania, Maine and Wisconsin before he landed in Lynn. It was on the North Shore that he ushered in a new era of amateur summer baseball at Fraser Field, guiding the Navigators for eight years in both the New England Collegiate Baseball League and as a charter member of the Futures League.
"Bill entrenched himself into the community from the day he joined the Navigators,” said Derek January, current Navs GM and managing partner. “Most people assumed that he was from the area because he was so well known and cared about the community as much as he did. Bill loved the Navs and the North Shore. He built a great brand and was instrumental in the league being so successful from the first day he was here.”
Terlecky and 12 others in the league's first Hall of Fame class will be honored at a dinner and ceremony after the FCBL Golf Tournament at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Boylston on October 9.
Joining him in the Hall of Fame will be the late Adam Keenan, a former Seacoast Mavericks player for whom the league's sportsmanship and scholarship awards are named, as well as eight administrators that helped put the league together: Chris Hall (first commissioner), Drew Weber, Tim Bawmann and Jon Goode from the Nashua Silver Knights; Dave Hoyt from Seacoast; Chris Carminucci and Darren Harrison-Pannis of Torington and Martha's Vineyard, and Van Schley of Brockton.
Three Major Leaguers that played in the FBCL will also be enshrined: Tyler Bashlor of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who starred for Torrington in 2012; Boston College product Chris Shaw, now with San Francisco and once of the Nashua Silver Knights; and Cleveland pitcher Aaron Civale, who threw for Worcester's Bravehearts in 2014.
— Matt Williams