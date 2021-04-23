Terry's last-minute touchdown helps Ipswich topple H-W, finish unbeaten for first time since 1969

IPSWICH — Normally, when he carries the ball over the goal line, Cole Terry simply tosses the ball to the closest official and accepts congratulations from his Ipswich High football teammates.
The final touchdown of his Tigers' career required something a little different.
Ipswich's workhorse back, who barring something catastrophic will be named the Cape Ann League MVP next week, plowed into the end zone from three yards out with 22.3 seconds to play, then emphatically slammed the pigskin to the turf and let out a guttural cry before being moved by his teammates. It capped off a 13-point final quarter for Ipswich, who rallied past their arch rivals from Hamilton-Wenham for a dramatic 25-21 victory Friday night.
The CAL Baker champion Tigers finished this Fall 2 season a perfect 6-0, their first unbeaten since since the 1970 squad went 9-0 under Jack Welch, the man the team's stadium is now named after.
"These guys work hard, they're pretty physical, they come off the ball well and take pride in excessive effort," Ipswich head coach Kevin Fessette said of his squad. "They stayed focused every week and remained humble.
"We knew we'd get Hamilton-Wenham's best fight tonight; their coaching staff is outstanding and they have a lot of skilled, tough players over there. But our guys rose up when they really needed to and finished the job they set out to do."
Terry, a two-year captain who finished the year with 552 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 84 carries, drew praise from his coach for his play not only toting the rock, but also stopping the Generals from his inside linebacker's spot.
"Cole's so tough mentally and physically. He's able to handle a big workload and continually come up big for us," said Fessette. "Obviously he had some huge runs for us tonight. And he can take on double and triple teams defensively, both he and (defensive end) Nikhil (Walker), and succeed while allowing other guys on our defense to make plays."
The Tigers' comeback triumph offset a remarkable night for Hamilton-Wenham's sublime senior wideout, Ryan Monahan, who caught four passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns (he had another lengthy completion called back because of a penalty). Quarterback Carter Coffey (14-for-19, 149 yards) found him on scoring routes of 42 and 6 yards; prior to that, he got past two Ipswich defenders to haul in a 51-yard halfback option pass from Markus Nordin, giving Hamilton-Wenham its first lead (7-6) in the second quarter.
That play, a razzle-dazzle one in which Coffey threw a backwards 'bounce 'pass' on one hop to Nordin along the left sideline before the receiver flung it deep downfield to Monahan, is one that Hamilton-Wenham head coach had used to success previously while at Masconomet.
"They're good, they're strong and those runners, they broke tackles. It was a tough night stopping them," Hamilton-Wenham head coach Jim Pugh said of Ipswich. "But our kids played their hearts out in what a great high school football game."
Trailing by nine (21-12) entering the fourth quarter, Ipswich needed to turn the momentum in its favor. They got it when, on the second play of the final stanza, Terry took an inside handoff left and ripped off a 32-yard gain down the H-W 14. Three plays later, junior David Lonergan (70 yards on 11 carries) took a trap 13 yards to paydirt. Rowan Silva's extra point sliced his team's deficit to two.
Intent on moving the chains and taking time of the clock, the Generals went from their own 21 to near midfield before Justin Bruhm picked off a pass in double coverage with 4:50 to play, returning it 23 yards to his own 47.
"If we could've run only out the clock there ...," said Pugh.
"Justin's a great kid, leader and captain ... really almost underrated in everything he does for us," said Fessette.
The Tigers once more set up shop with the ground game, getting runs of 16 and 10 yards from Terry and another 10-yard gallop by Lonergan to get inside the 10. Then, on a crucial 4th-and-1 from the H-W 5, the visitors were called for offsides, giving Ipswich 1st-and-goal at the 3 with 30 seconds left.
On the next play Terry followed his blockers, captain Jack Wile and junior guard Jack Gillis, and powered his way into the end zone for the game-winning score.
"You wondered how we'd react after falling behind," said Fessette, whose team found itself trailing for the first time since Week 1 at Amesbury. "It's a maturing process. Our message at halftime was simply to calm down and play our game. We were able to go out and play our style of football, and outside of a few plays, our execution got cleaned up and the assistant coaches did an excellent job getting the guys in position and be ready to go."
Ipswich broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter when junior quarterback Aiden Arnold ("he's really stepped up and grown into his role this season," said Fessette) snuck into the end zone from a yard off, capping a 12-play, 83-yard drive. Arnold set up his own score by finding the 6-foot-2 Bruhm (4 catches, 65 yards) for a 37-yard strike on the previous call. He finished 7-of-11 passing for 87 yards, all high water marks this season.
Hamilton-Wenham (which finished a very deceiving 2-4) responded twice before halftime, with Nordin and Coffey both hitting the speedy and athletic Monahan in the left corner of the end zone. Coffey's first touchdown, coming on a 9-yard trap, cut Ipswich's deficit to 14-12 on the opening drive of the third quarter, but the Generals responded on another Coffey-to-Monahan connection, this one a 6-yard out in the left flat. Will Warrenburg's third extra point in as many tries boosted the Generals' lead to 21-12.
Hamilton-Wenham freshman Chris Collins, who already looks like a special player, had the game's only sack. His teammate, junior Marty Cooke, had a fine two-way game and led his squad with 52 yard yards on a dozen carries, with Coffey adding 37 on a half-dozen totes.
"We said to our guys, 'We're proud of you guys and the way you played tonight and all season'," said Pugh. "The only positive when you lose a game like this is you hope you get the returning players in the weight room and that they remember this feeling, so they do everything they can to prevent it from happening in the future."
Both teams honored their seniors in the final games of their careers on this night, with Hamilton-Wenham doing so on its own field in Hamilton before making the trek up Route 1A to Ipswich prior to game time. The Tigers did so with senior parents on the turf socially distanced from each other while the players were introduced one at a time, bringing flowers to their mothers.
Ipswich 25, Hamilton-Wenham 21
at Jack Welch Stadium, Ipswich
Hamilton-Wenham (2-4) 0 14 7 0 — 21
Ipswich (6-0) 0 6 6 13 — 25
I-Aiden Arnold 1 run (kick failed)
HW-Ryan Monahan 51 pass from Markus Nordin (Will Warrenburg kick)
HW-Monahan 42 pass from Carter Coffey (Warrenburg kick)
I-Cole Terry 9 run (rush failed)
HW-Monahan 6 pass from Coffey (Warrenburg kick)
I-David Lonergan 13 run (Rowan Silva kick)
I-Terry 3 run (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Marty Cooke 12-52, Carter Coffey 12-52, Ryan Monahan 1-6, John Mulvihill 3-5; Ipswich — Cole Terry 18-119, David Lonergan 11-70, Aiden Arnold 7-19, Malcolm MacDonald 1-12.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Coffey 14-19-149-2-1, Markus Nordin 1-1-51-1-0; Ipswich — Arnold 7-11-87-0-0.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Monahan 4-131, Nordin 4-28, John Ertel 2-14, Mulvihill 2-11, Thomas Ring 1-9, Chris Collins 1-4, Cooke 1-3; Ipswich — Justin Bruhm 4-65, Lonergan 3-22.