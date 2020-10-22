Tersolo cousins enjoy experience with Boston Jr. Cannons lacrosse team 

Cousins Brady and Matt Tersolo were recently selected to the Boston Junior Cannons lacrosse team.
The two 13-year-olds, who both attend eighth grade (Brady at Holten Middle School in Danvers; Matt at Miles River Middle School in Hamilton), were part of 30 players from the 2025-26 age group chosen out of more than 400 who tried out from across New England.
The boys were able to attend a Cannons practice at its home field in Quincy recently, run by head coach Sean Quirk (who also serves as the Associate Athletic Director at Endicott College), several other coaches and professional players. The Tersolos also got some photos with the Cannons' 2020 Major League Lacrosse championship.
The Junior Cannons — which also includes Swampscott's Graham Roberts — were scheduled to play games against other Junior teams of the parent MLL squads from across the country this summer before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled those plans.
Both Tersolos play for the New England Twisters lacrosse program.
