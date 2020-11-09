The Essex County Trail Association's 'Thanks for the Trails 5K' will take place this month for the third straight year — only this time it will be done virtually because of the concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's race will be held on courses chosen by the runners over a 9-day period between Nov. 21-29, with some suggested courses on the ECTA website. Fleece ECTA hats are guaranteed to the first 100 registered runners, which will be mailed out after the race.
Prizes will be awarded for a number of categories, including men and women overall, and five age groups for male and female runners; fastest average run time for a family (with kids, minimum 2 runners); runner with the most vertical feet gained in a 5K; and runner with the most 5K runs during the race period. Randomly drawn runners will also receive great prizes.
Cost is $25 per runner, and registration is being held at www.ectaonline.org, or by sending a check to P.O. Box 358, Hamilton, MA 01936. Questions can be directed to office@etcaonline.org.
