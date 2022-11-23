PEABODY (9-1) AT SAUGUS (1-9)
Thursday at Serino Stadium, Saugus, 10 a.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Peabody leads, 48-28 (45-27 on Thanksgiving). The Tanners have won the last eight matchups between the two schools.
POINTS SCORED/POINTS ALLOWED
Peabody: 390 PF, 143 PA
Saugus: 127 PF, 365 PA
PEABODY’S THREE TO WATCH
• Shea Lynch, Sr. QB (149-221, 2,350 yards, 32 TDs plus five rushing TDs)
• Eli Batista, Jr. WR/S (50 catches, 920 yards, 12 TDs; 34 tackles, 1 INT)
• Alan Paulino, Sr. RB/WR/CB (12 total TDs, 404 yards from scrimmage, 33 1/2 tackles, 2 INT)
SAUGUS’ THREE TO WATCH
• Cam Preston, Jr. QB
• Tommy DeSimone, Jr. RB
• Josh Osawe, Sr. WR
POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Colin Ridley, Sr. WR/KOR. Speedy slot man is coming off a career-best 3 TD effort and his second 100-yard receiving game and is a huge threat for yards after the catch. He’s averaging nearly 30 yards per kickoff return as well with a season-long of 68.
PEABODY WINS IF ...
It gets the ball to its athletes in open space. Lynch has five different players with 100 receiving yards in a game this fall (Batista, Danny Barrett, Ridley, Jayce Dooley, and Paulino), and they’re all capable to turning short passes into big gains. If they get loose Thursday morning, look out.
SAUGUS WINS IF ...
It can control the clock, keep the Tanner offense off the field and sustain long drives on the ground. The only trouble Peabody has had all year came under those circumstances, so that’s what a Sachem team that ended its 20-game losing streak last game and is playing on Thanksgiving in its new stadium for the first time will try to replicate.
PEABODY SENIORS
Giovanni Guglielmo, TE/DE; Jayce Dooley, WR/DB; Colin Ridley, WR/DB; Justin Franco, RB/LB; Shea Lynch, QB; Vinny O’Hara, WR/DB; Danny Barrett, WR; Youness Benlaatmania, WR/DB; Jose Lendor, DL; Michael Dalton, WR/DB; Will Pinto, RB/DL; Wallacy Philemond, WR/DB; Sam Merrill, OL/LB; Mike Mastrocola, OL/DL; Kostadin Dhima, OL/DL; Jason Costa, OL/DL; Reynaldo Lopez-Torres, OL/DL; Cameron Burdick, WR/DB.
PEABODY STARTING LINEUPS
Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 11 Danny Barrett Sr. WR
4 Colin Ridley Sr. WR
52 Reymi Andino Jr. LT
77 Dylan Annese Jr. LG
58 Mark Clayton Jr. C
55 Jimmy Festa So. RG
75 Alex Jackson So. RT
24 Alan Paulino Sr. WR or
2 Jayce Dooley Sr. WR
22 Eli Batista Jr. WR
7 Shea Lynch Sr. QB
26 Will Pinto Sr. RB
Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 23 Jose Lendor Sr. DE
26 Will Pinto Sr. DT
75 Alex Jackson Sr. DE
5 Alex Silva Jr., OLB
33 Jayce Jean-Pierre So. LB
55 Jimmy Festa So. LB
60 Sam Merrill Sr. LB
27 Don Cavanaugh Jr. OLB
24 Alan Paulino Sr. CB
22 Eli Batista Jr. S
10 Vinny O’Hara Sr. CB