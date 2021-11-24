MALDEN CATHOLIC (3-7) AT BISHOP FENWICK (8-3)
All-time series: Tied, 4-4, with Fenwick winning the only holiday meeting so far in 2019.
Bishop Fenwick Points For/Points Against: 344 PF, 158 PA
Malden Catholic Points For/Points Against.: 136 PF 278 PA
Bishop Fenwick’s top players: Steven Woods, Sr., QB (1,851 yards, 26 TD, 5 rush TD); Jason Romans (63 catches, 953 yards, 15 TD, 120 total points); Chris Faraca, Sr., WR/DL (47 catches, 633 yards, 8 TD); Costa Beechin, Jr., WR/DB (677 yards from scrimmage, 6 TD); Troy Irizarry, Jr., RB (565 yards, 6 TD).
Malden Catholic’s top players: Will Perry, Jr., QB (828 yards, 8 TDs); Aidan Sweeney, Sr., RB/WR (782 yards rushing); Chris Gill, Sr., DE; Sharieff Andrews, Sr., OL/DL; Dom Wadland, So., WR (621 yards).
Bishop Fenwick’s keys to victory: The Crusaders want to be efficient on offense, using short, quick-hit passes to either break big gains or set up the defense for a deep strike. QB Steven Woods had a single-season record 26 TD passes and his receivers Jason Romans (63 grabs), Chris Faraca (47 grabs) and Costa Beechin (34) are exceptional at making tackles miss.
If Fenwick can keep the defense off balance with a solid rushing attack and take advantage of its scoring chances when it get into MC territory, it stands a good chance of earning the 11th 9-win season of coach Dave Woods’ career — a remarkable feat for the current dean of North Shore football coaches.
Malden Catholic’s keys to victory: The 3-7 record carried by the Lancers is deceiving considering their Catholic Conference opponents — this is a much different program than the one Fenwick drubbed, 46-18, in the rain on Thanksgiving Eve 2019. They had a 14-12 lead on St. John’s Prep in the third quarter of an eventual loss and boast impressive size along the offensive and defense lines that could pose a challenge for a Fenwick team that played in the Division 5 state semifinals just six days ago.
QB Will Perry is a solid signal caller for the Lancers and he has plenty of weapons to choose from — MC scored 50 points in a Mayor’s Cup win over crosstown rival Malden in Week 10.
Potential Unsung Heroes: Sophomore Luke Connolly has been a short yardage weapon for the Crusaders. The Salem native is a hard hitting in the mold of his older brother Luke who could make a big impact in his first Thanksgiving action. Freshman Mike Zaimi, who’s already made an impact with three receiving TD’s, is another under-the-radar breakout candidate.
Bishop Fenwick seniors: Zac Marron, WR/DB; Jason Romans, WR/DB/K; Steven Woods, QB/DB; Chris Faraca, WR/DL; Quentin Ballard, WR/DB; Jacob Vargus, RB/DL; Patrick Fitzgerald, WR/DB; Jonathan Hinnant, OL/LB; Nick Caputo, OL/DL; Patrick Carroll; OL/DL; Nick Valentin, OL/DL.
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Bishop Fenwick Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos.
2 Jason Romans Sr. WR
13 Chris Faraca Sr. WR
53 Luke Coleman Sr. T
63 William Gibbs Jr. G
72 Nick Caputo Sr. C
74 Patrick Carroll Sr. G
71 Michael DeFelice Jr. T
7 Costa Beechin Jr. WR
9 Mike Zaimi Fr. WR
22 Troy Irizarry Jr. RB
10 Steven Woods Sr. QB
Bishop Fenwick Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos.
22 Troy Irizarry Jr. DE
13 Chris Faraca Sr. DT
23 Jacob Vargus Sr. DT
71 Michael DeFelice Jr. DE
54 Jonathan Hinnant Sr. LB
28 Krutis Brush So. LB
80 Aidan Breen Jr. LB
10 Steve Woods DB
21 Luke Connolly So. DB
2 Jason Romans Sr. DB
7 Costa Beechin, Jr. DB
Malden Catholic Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos.
10 Ethan Tracy Jr. WB
77 Vincent Ferullo Sr. T
78 Seajae Gaskill Fr. G
50 Vincent Carbone Sr C
66 Phil D’Alleva So. G
75 Bryan Joseph Fr. T
84 Chris Gill Sr. TE
22 Aidan Sweeney Sr. RB
30 Marcus Rojas So. RB
8 Seth Delong Jr. FB
14 Will Perry So. QB
Malden Catholic Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos.
84 Chris Gill Sr. DE
55 Sharieff Andrews Sr. DT
66 Phil Dalleva So. DT
88 Ben Howard Jr. DT
24 Ayoola Adeleke Jr. DE
15 Jason Pace So. OLB
30 Marcus Rojas So. MLB
23 Chris Femino Jr. OLB
25 Dominic Wadland So. DB
22 Aidan Sweeney Sr. DB
4 Jaiden Williams Fr DB