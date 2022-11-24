NORTHEAST (3-8) AT ESSEX TECH (5-5)
Thursday at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Northeast leads 13-6 all-time and 9-2 in the Thanksgiving series, which began in 2007 but stopped from 2012-15. The Hawks haven’t won this matchup on the holiday since 2015.
POINTS SCORED/POINTS ALLOWED
Northeast: 238 PF/ 303 PA
Essex Tech: 163 PF/ 205 PA
NORTHEAST’S THREE TO WATCH
• Chris Zullo, RB (115 yards, 14 total points vs Essex in voke playoffs)
• Lael Jean-Baptiste, RB (161 yards, 2 TDs in that game)
• C.J. Mariconi, QB (1 passing TD, 70 yards rushing)
ESSEX TECH’S THREE TO WATCH
• Harry Lynch, Sr., RB/LB (583 rushing yards, 8 TDs; plus 9 passing TDs)
• Colin Holden, Sr, WR/LB (20 rec., 397 yards, 8 TD)
• P.J. Norton, Sr., WR/S (35 rec., 467 yards, 5 total TD)
ESSEX TECH POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik, Fr. QB. The Hawks will need their talented young pup to play with poise and accuracy to keep pace with the Knights’ rushing attack; he had a career-best 226 yards passing and three TDs when the teams met two weeks ago.
NORTHEAST WINS IF ...
It can break big runs to the outside. The Knights exploded for 24 second quarter points to beat Essex Tech in the vocational playoffs with some big gains; Hawk defense ends Medrano Deshene and Luke Joyce will be key to forcing things back inside.
ESSEX TECH WINS IF ...
The Hawks can keep pace. Essex Tech got an early lead the first time around but the offense stalled some in the middle stages of the game before heating up in the second half. The hosts can’t afford lulls and will need to mix the run and pass to keep Northeast off balance.
ESSEX TECH SENIORS
Marco Schirripia, WR/DB; Alex Manaya, DB; P.J. Norton, WR/S; Harry Lynch, RB/LB; Devin Lebron, QB; Nik Toarmina, RB; Aiden Conley, TE/DT; Colin Holden, WR/LB; Tyler Garlin, OL/DL; Medrano Deshene, OL/DE; Andrew Porter, OL/DL; Matt Cormier, OL/DL; Josh Heath, OL/DL; Jag Jordan, OL/DL; Ryan Gagnon, WR/DB.
ESSEX TECH STARTING LINEUPS
Offense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 44 Colin Holden Sr. WR
10 P.J. Norton Sr. WR
68 Josh Heath Sr. LT
52 Salve Costanzo Jr. LG
65 Chris Bonfanti Jr. C
60 Matt Cormier Sr. RG
54 Trevor O’Neil Sr. RT
33 Aiden Conley Sr. TE
88 Nick Branciforte Soph. WR
5 Jacoby C. Tarasuik Fr. QB
11 Harry Lynch Sr. RB
Defense
No. Name Yr. Pos. 4 Luke Joyce Sr. DE
33 Aiden Conley Sr. DT
54 Trevor O’Neil Sr. DT
56 Medrano Deschene Sr. DE
11 Harry Lynch Sr. LB
44 Colin Holden Sr. LB
68 Josh Heath Sr. LB
44 Colin Swike Jr. LB
1 Brodie Callahan Jr. CB
10 P.J. Norton Sr. S
7 Alex Minaya Sr. CB
Special teams notables
50 Christian Gauthier Jr LS
28 Kaio Dos Passos Soph. K
44 Colin Holden Sr. P