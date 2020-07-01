Vote for your favorite ring in our opening round of the best championship ring competition. Today's Play-in Round Matchups:
2000-01 Danvers boys hockey
The Kevin Flynn led boys hockey champs from Danvers High boast one of the most original ring designs we've seen. Besides the white gold color that matches the school's Blue-and-White scheme, there's the classic Falcon logo emblazoned along the sparkling blue center stone. Like the state title winners, this bling works overtime to impress.
VS.
1991 Ipswich Football
The 1991 Super Bowl champions from Ipswich High come at you with a defiant and impressive block I up front and an even more intimidating prowling Tiger on the side. The opposite side features your traditional football ring design; this one is a great example of the style of the 90's.
2015 St. John's Prep hockey
As the only Super 8 championship ring on our list, this piece is super impressive. Coach Kristian Hanson's 2015 champs played with a lunch pail and hard working style and it's represented well by this ring: the sparkles aren't gaudy and the block SJP is an understated as it is impressive. A find memorial for the goalie Kyle Martin led state champs.
VS.
2015 St. John's Prep Wrestling
A 37-0 record hasn't often, if ever, been matched in North Shore history and it's properly represented right on the front of this 2015 state championship wrestling ring. The front facing Eagle is one of the most detailed mascot engravings we've seen and there's something unique and awesome about the wrestlers grappling on the sides. A truly impressive ring for a truly impressive feat.
