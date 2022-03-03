There’s as a quote from Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoreillo that I’ve always loved in describing hockey.
“It’s a game of battles,” said the now 79-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer, “and the battles that you win, both mentally and physically, are what allow you to have success.”
Is there any better time for a player and his team to adhere to — and apply — that proclamation than when the playoffs roll around?
Certainly, the eight boys teams in The Salem News coverage area will be waging such battles when postseason hockey returns to Massachusetts for the first time in two seasons beginning Thursday night. But there’s an equally vexing question each of our squads must ask themselves: what’s an area of their game that could hurt them if they’re not careful and end their seasons prematurely?
Let’s take a look at these potential foibles, going team-by-team starting in Division 1.
ST. JOHN’S PREP (17-3)
Seed: No. 1 in Division 1
Opener: Thursday vs. No. 33 King Philip at Essex Sports Center (5:30 p.m.)
Home record: 9-2
Goals For/Against: 85 GF/39 GA
Record in one-goal games: 5-0
Area of concern: Killer instinct. When the Eagles blasted Catholic Memorial, 5-1, back on Jan. 22, they didn’t look like they’d lose another game all season — they were playing that well. It’s not as if they’ve fallen off since then (8-2 over their last 10 games), but they also haven’t dropped the hammer on teams the way they had been doing early on. In recent games against Franklin and Masconomet, St. John’s Prep held 2-goal leads they were unable to build upon, allowed both foes to come back and tie the game and had to reply to eventually win both contests, 4-3. They’re so deep and so talented that when the opportunity arises to bury another squad in the postseason — the way the school’s lacrosse team (with several of their players also on the hockey club) did last spring en route to a state title — the Eagles need to get their proverbial shovels out and lay them to rest for good.
BISHOP FENWICK (7-9-4)
Seed: No. 27 in Division 1
Opener: at No. 6 Arlington Saturday at Ed Burns Arena (6 p.m.)
Road record: 5-6-1
Goals For/Against: 46 GF/51 GA
Record in one-goal games: 2-5
Area of concern: Scoring. With the fewest goals of any of our tournament teams, getting on the scoresheet has been a season-long issue for the Crusaders. They’ve netted 30 goals in their seven wins, but have just 16 in their other 13 games. They have produced 15 tallies over their last five games — their best stretch of the season — and would love to see that continue, but it’ll be a tough ask against a Spy Ponders squad that is allowing less than two goals a game. Max Vieira and Manny Alvarez-Segee, who led Fenwick with 9 goals apiece, need to capitalize on any chances they get in the offensive zone for the Margin Street boys to pull off the upset.
MASCONOMET (14-4-2)
Seed: No. 4 in Division 2
Opener: vs. No. 29 Hopkinton Thursday at Haverhill Valley Forum (6:05 p.m.)
Home record: 7-1-1
Goals For/Against: 75 GF/47 GA
Record in one-goal games: 4-3
Area of concern: Staying disciplined. The Chieftains have been better of late, with just one penalty called against them against Andover and three vs. St. John’s Prep, but prior to that they had eight infractions whistled in a loss to Winthrop. When it’s one of their impact players and/or penalty killers sitting in the sin bin, that becomes a double whammy. It’s no secret that the ability to keep one’s emotions in check is paramount to playoff success. Masconomet is a highly skilled, deep team that beats opponents with speed, net drive and strong defense; giving them unnecessary man-up chances in the playoffs is a non-starter if they want to make a deep run.
MARBLEHEAD (9-8-2)
Seed: No. 15 in Division 2
Opener: vs. No. 18 Whitman-Hanson Thursday at Salem State (6:30 p.m.)
Home record: 4-2-1
Goals For/Against: 83 GF/67 GA
Record in one-goal games: 2-1
Areas of concern: Using their speed properly. Like every team on this list, the Headers need their goaltending to step up now that the Second Season has arrived, whether it’s senior Nick Peters or junior Griffin Winter getting the nod. But it’s their overall team speed, arguably their biggest strength, that must be dialed in from the first drop of the puck until the final whistle blows. When Marblehead can chip pucks behind opposing defensemen, beat them to the disc and create offense, they can score in bunches. That speed is also a factor in the D-zone as far as denying entry passes, breaking up odd-man rushes and beating opponents to loose pucks along the wall and in the neutral zone.
BEVERLY (8-11-1)
Seed: No. 24 in Division 2
Opener: at No. 9 Silver Lake Saturday at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke (3:15 p.m.)
Road record: 4-6-1
Goals For/Against: 54 GF/55 GA
Record in one-goal games: 3-6
Area of concern: Full effort full time. The Panthers can be a confounding team to watch. In the span of one 45-minute contest they can look terrific in one period — see the recent 4-goal second stanza they had against a 15-2-1 Nashoba team — then come out flat the following frame. It’s baffling in the sense that there’s legit talent on this team (Jaxon Thomas, Matt Mezza, Cam Cook, Austin Bernard, D.J. Bachini, etc.). So like every team taking part in a one-and-done playoff scenario, it’s time for the Orange-and-Black to dig deep and playing their best hockey of the season every time they hop over the boards from here on out; do that Saturday and they could return to the Garden City with their first postseason triumph since beating Medfield for the Division 2 state title at TD Garden in 2014.
DANVERS (9-7-4)
Seed: No. 8 in Division 3
Opener: vs. No. 25 Southeastern Regional Thursday at Essex Sports Center (5:20 p.m.)
Home record: 3-2-3
Goals For/Against: 61 GF/49 GA
Record in one-goal games: 3-3
Area of concern: Who’ll score the big goal? Senior right wing Jimmy Thibodeau is the Falcons’ leading goal scorer with ... 8. The good news is it’s hard for opponents to focus on stopping any one player or line — eight different players have at least 5 goals — but on the flip side, is there someone with the gumption to step up and light the lamp when the Blue-and-White will really need one in crunch time? Also, can team-wide grittiness increase? With half of their 20 games decided by one goal or that ended in a tie, Danvers is used to the pressure of playing close games with time ticking down. If someone (or a few someones) can step up and be that Big Goal Guy, a nice little postseason run could be in order.
ESSEX TECH (15-3-3)
Seed: No. 17
Opener: at No. 16 Bedford Thursday at The Edge (4 p.m.)
Road record: 7-1-2
Goals For/Against: 92 GF/30 GA
Record in one-goal games: 2-3
Area of concern: Coming up clutch. It’s not far-fetched to saw the Hawks could be a perfect 21-0 going into the playoffs. All three of their losses (North Reading, Cambridge and a shocker vs. Northeast) came by a single goal, and their three stalemates (two vs. Latin Academy and New Year’s Day vs. Swampscott) could’ve all been two-pointers in their favor. So has Essex Tech learned from those games, ready now when the lights are brightest to deliver in the clutch? They’ve got oodles of scoring (David Egan, Jonathan Daley, Logan Casey, Bryan Swaczyk, Brady Leonard, Jaydan Vargas, etc.), excellent defensemen and a goalie with 7 shutouts in Kyle Mahan. They’re better than an 18 seed; now’s the time to go out and prove it.
HAMILTON-WENHAM (12-8)
Seed: No. 18 in Division 4
Opener: at No. 15 Cohasset/Hull Saturday at Connell Rink, Weymouth (noon)
Road record: 7-4
Goals For/Against: 77 GF/53 GA
Record in one-goal games: 3-2
Area of concern: Scoring first. The Generals have trailed only twice over their last five games — both in the same game, an eventual 3-2 overtime victory over Rockport. Other than that, it’s been fairly smooth sailing, prevailing in all five of those contests while outscoring their opponents 27-11. But what happens if they give up the first goal (or two) to a Cohasset/Hull team that’s also been on a roll of late, capturing seven of its last eight games? In six of Hamilton-Wenham’s eight setbacks, it’s been their foes who have ripped the twine first. Becoming the first team to get a ‘1’ lit up on your side of the scoreboard doesn’t guarantee playoff wins, but it certainly helps in terms of confidence and momentum.
