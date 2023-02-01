Going into a season knowing it might be a rebuilding and at times difficult year might be one thing.
Actually going through it on a day-to-day basis is quite another.
This is the conundrum that the Beverly High boys hockey team, with a 1-12 record, currently finds itself in.
They have scored just 24 goals in 13 games while giving up 63. Two of their losses have been by one goal (including an overtime setback vs. Pentucket); four others have been by just two scores. The margin for error is razor-thin; the Panthers just can’t afford to hurt themselves with self-inflicted wounds.
Nearly half the roster is made up of either freshmen (6) or sophomores (4). Many of their older classmates did not have significant varsity experience prior to this winter.
“This is the first time it’s been like this for me playing hockey,” said Logan Bowen, a 15-year-old freshman center who is Beverly’s second-leading scorer with 2 goals and 7 assists. “But we’re learning a lot and getting better every day.”
“It’s been tough,” added fellow freshman forward Mikey O’Leary, “but we’ve been adapting. Every practice you can see the improvement.”
First-year head coach Andy Scott knew when he was hired last May that there’d be challenges facing his team this winter. They were graduating 13 seniors and 46 of the 2021-22 squad’s 56 goals, and freshmen would be expected to step in and play important varsity minutes right away.
The Panthers have shown vast improvement since the the season began in late November. Their breakouts are markedly better, as is the team’s defensive structure. Stronger legs have given the team more endurance, particularly later in games or at the end of periods.
As much as the Orange-and-Black are committed to the process of working towards common goals, it has resulted in just one win so far: a 4-2 road triumph over Rockport. They hope there are more where that came from over the final seven regular season games.
“It certainly helps that we’re getting better, morale’s not down and everyone is staying positive,” junior defenseman Bobby Massa said. “It helps that the younger guys listen well, respect the older guys, and everyone works towards getting better every day, every practice.”
Goaltender Dylan Hunter, a team captain along with fellow seniors Timmy Sullivan and Gavin Lawrence, said he was aware coming in that this would be a rebuilding season; he takes pride in helping to mentor the team’s younger players so that the BHS hockey future becomes bright once again.
“I really like this team and the guys we have on it,” said the 17-year-old netminder. “Obviously the season hasn’t gone the way we’ve wanted it to record-wise, but we’re making strides in the right direction. If we can help these guys get better for down the road, that’s a good thing.”
Bowen and O’Leary see a ton of ice time and have shown maturity and vast improvement as they navigate the bigger, stronger and older foes they skate against on a nightly basis. Ninth grade teammates such as Coby Malionek up front and Nate Wheeler on defense have gone through the same trials, as have forwards Henry Mills and Alex Alexeyev.
Sophomore forwards Connor Wallace and Jonathan Mezza are getting their first real taste of the varsity life, as is defender Thomas Simeone. Backup P.J. Redman is in line to become the heir apparent between the pipes.
“We’ve got some real talent there, guys like Nate and Logan who have been good and are going to be really, really good in time,” said Hunter.
First line junior forward Ethan Haight, who does everything from play his off-wing and take defensive zone draws to killing penalties, buys all-in on the concept: “As an upperclassman I know what needs to be done, how to act, and how other people need to act to accomplish those things,” Haight, 16, said. “That will help us in the coming years.
“A few games ago, we started making a checklist for ourselves prior to every game: what we need to do, and if we do those things we’ll win. It’s been helpful.”
Players such as Haight and Massa are captain material when it comes to 2023-24. But younger teammates such as O’Leary, Bowen, Malionek, Wheeler and the like are the Panthers’ faces of the future.
“It’s been nice having guys like Gavin, Timmy and Dylan to look up to,” admitted Bowen. “They’ve taught me that even if we’re down 6-0 to never give up. Dylan will say “keep your feet moving” or “don’t be flat footed”. I could see myself saying that to someone in a few years.”
There are certainly winnable games on the docket over the season’s final three weeks, beginning tonight against Somerville at Bourque Arena (8:20 p.m.).
Hunter is old enough to remember Beverly’s 2014 Division 2 state championship team, which went 22-1-1. He was a third grader who went to TD Garden to watch superstars Connor Irving, Nick Albano, Doherty and goalie Tim Birarelli take down Medfield, 2-1, for the program’s first and only crown.
“I remember it because we were sitting near the Beverly fans, and because my mother grew up in Medfield,” said Hunter.
No one would be bold enough to say another title awaits these Panthers in a few years. But between the hardships they’re currently facing, the direction they’re getting from their older teammates, and the talent among the team’s younger players, improvement should be forthcoming soon.
“All of this,” said the 14-year-old O’Leary, “will pay off for us in the future.”
As the Peabody/Saugus co-op team continues to grow and come together, some of their younger players have upped their games accordingly.
Sophomores Tyson Higgins (goal, 2 assists) and Andrew Pinto have each taken large strides since the season began, said head coach Jason Marshall, and stepped into bigger roles with more ice time and responsibility.
After starting the season 0-7, Bishop Fenwick has won four of its next six games heading into tonight’s Catholic Central League road clash with Bishop Feehan at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.
Strange as it may seem, the Crusaders (2-3 in CCL play) are still in the league title chase, with league leading Archbishop Williams (5-2) and St. Mary’s of Lynn (4-2) ahead of them and Arlington Catholic (2-3-1) close behind.
Building momentum is something Fenwick needs a jolt of. To wit: they toppled St. Mary’s, 4-1, a week ago, executing the game plan that head coach Jim Quinlan put in to near perfection. He put defenseman Matt O’Connor at second line center with linemates Joey Marshall and captain Chris Stevens, and slid another captain and the team’s leading scorer, Manny Alvarez-Segee, back on D for shifts at a time. Basically, O’Connor and Alvarez-Segee would alternate shifts with the offense, take a quick breather, then hop back out and patrol the blue line. The unorthodox move paid off.
But three days later in a non-league contest against Andover, the Crusaders came out flat and never recovered, dropping a 5-2 decision. Too much puck-watching and mistakes made in the defensive end were their downfall.
Trying to work their way into the top 32 ranked teams in Division 1 to earn a playoff spot will not be easy for Fenwick. They still have CCL dates against the Archies and St. Mary’s remaining in addition to difficult non-leaguers against Lynnfield (the Cape Ann League champions and top ranked team in Division 3), and Masconomet.
Fenwick has been getting good play out of freshman defenseman Joe DeBernardo, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder from Danvers who is very teachable, said Quinlan. He also likes the way that sophomore Colin Churches is playing in the team’s defensive rotation along with Anthony Sasso, Cam Anderson, and O’Connor.
The veteran coach also loves the work ethic that junior third line left wing Kieran Corcoran brings to the ice. “He gives me all he’s got every shift,” said Quinlan of the 5-foot-7, 130-pounder. “He’ll go into the dirty areas, and he’s always listening. I’m trying to get him to be stronger on pucks.”
Corcoran plays with another sophomore, Jase Mansi (“another kid who works hard and listens well,” said Quinlan) and freshman Colton Carpenter. That line produced the game-winning goal late in the third period of a recent win over Northern Middlesex, with Carpenter netting the snipe.
When St. John’s Prep’s Jimmy Ayers scored two shorthanded goals on the same shift last weekend in a win over St. John’s Shrewsbury, I was wondering if anyone else had accomplished such an infrequent feat recently.
Astute reader Nick Collins reminded me that we had one this very season.
His son, Hamilton-Wenham junior Nick Collins, did so in the Generals’ season opener over Northeast Metro. Collins, who leads his team in scoring (7 goals, 9 assists) completed a hat trick by tallying two shorties in Hamilton-Wenham’s 5-2. He did so in style, too, undressing a defenseman with a nifty deke before taking the goalie far post and beating him with a backhand.
